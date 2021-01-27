Know all about NEEV 2020 – The Cultural Festival of SCMHRD

NEEV, the annual corporate and cultural festival of SCMHRD, is India’s 3rd largest B-school festival. Marking its 27th year since inception, NEEV beckons an audience of over 15,000, from 40+ colleges across the country.

The 3-day fest encapsulates a profound experience of passion and intellect with a medley of business games and informal events. NEEV has been associated with celebrities like Ragini Tondon, Shirley Sethia, Kanika Kapoor, and Nikhil D’Souza, prominent music idols like Mohammed Irfan and Ritiviz.

We have been graced by notable business visionaries like Aditya Ghosh, Kumar Birla, and Harsha Bhogle over the years. NEEV has proudly been associated with brands like BNY Mellon, RealMe, Vh1 Supersonic, Pepsi, and Mother Dairy, to name a few.

NEEV 2020 hosted eminent celebrities like Ayush Mehra, Barkha Singh, and Pratik Gandhi. The theme launch in November embodied the essence of ‘Resurgence’ that believes in the power to pioneer change.

The occasion was graced by the Bollywood veteran actress Ms. Sheeba Chadha, known for her iconic roles in movies and web series, and comedian Mr. Vinay Tiwari, known for his trademark style of witty humor.

NEEV is a unique blend of more than 30 events, that include collaborations with leading corporate entities and distinguished leaders from different walks of the corporate world. NEEV 2020 is all set, to unravel a fascinating series of Business Games and Cultural Events.

The formal events set up a series of grueling rounds to test managerial mettle and business acumen in the fields of Marketing, HR, Operations, BA, and Finance.

The flagship event of NEEV, Augustus, is the hunt for the best student manager in the country. tests the competencies of budding managers, as they work towards solving customized case studies and tactful business simulations, with innovative ideas and insightful solutions.

The winner takes home one of the highest cash prizes that any B-school offers. Atlantis Diaries, our keynote event, hosts eminent industrialists and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds as they captivate the audience with their noteworthy experiences, sharing their wisdom with students and budding professionals.

Informal events like Panache: the Fashion Faceoff and Verve: the Dance Duel, provide a stage for aspiring dancers and fashion enthusiasts with passion and potential, presenting them with an opportunity to turn their dreams into reality.

NEEV concludes on an electrifying note with the much-awaited celebrity nights. The pro-nights are a major crowd-puller as they feature prominent artists, musicians, and songwriters, enlivening the night with sensational performances. Don’t miss out on a virtual carnival this year!

We are proud to collaborate with Metropolis Logistics, the title sponsor for NEEV 2020! Metropolis Logistics is an established transportation company. They provide the best services throughout more than 50+ locations across India and are known for their fast, effective, and cutting edge solutions!

We are proud to collaborate with Big Fox, the co-sponsor for NEEV 2020! Big Fox is a premium footwear brand for men. They have lovingly weaved over twenty years of shoemaking experiences with seamless craftsmanship and rich quality.

NEEV invites you to be a part of the extravaganza on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of February, as we celebrate a myriad of exciting events. Experience a phenomenon of business intellect and cultural flair as you compete with the brightest minds and the most talented performers across the country.

Revel in our glorious nights with a breakthrough line-up of artists. Join us for a sensational experience!

EAT. SLEEP. NEEV. REPEAT!

Registration Link – https://lnkd.in/dSwaE4g

