Three Mumbai based Educational Institutions in the list of Tops – Ranked Higher Education foundations as Announced by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development recently shared a glimpse of the eminent higher education institution excelling in the sphere of education and learning.

However, it was a prestigious moment for Mumbaikars to witness three of their city-based institutions in the list of top rank holders.

IITs have always been the epitome of high educational value and have provided holistic development to their students through their well-defined curriculum and teaching methodology.

However, on the other hand, The College of Engineering in Pune and Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology in Nanded have also achieved good positions in the top 10 institutes of higher education.

As per the list shared by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Bombay was positioned second among the top 10 best establishments of national importance, central universities and centrally – supported innovative foundations.

The Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) was released by the MHRD on Tuesday. IIT Madras bagged the first position in the list of top-ranked higher education institutions declared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

As per the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievement 2020 (ARIIA), 3 Mumbai based foundations have secured top rank, under the classification of government-supported academic foundations.

These outcomes were announced by the Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today on August 18, 2020. Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Education Minister, and Shri Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister of State for Education were also present in the virtual announcement.

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT – Bombay has made sure about the second position in the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation, ARIIA 2020 under the classification of the Indian Government – Supported organisations.

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT – Madras has been positioned at the first spot in the ranking list declared by the MHRD.

This is followed by the notable IIT – Bombay at the second position. Moreover, Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology positioned first in the segment of government and government-aided universities and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute positioned fifth in the same category.

On the prestigious moment, the Director of IIT – Bombay shared their vote of thanks and likewise expressed, “IIT– Bombay places an incredible emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship and endeavours hard to guarantee that the fruits of research get translated to products and benefits to the country.

The Dean of Research, Milind Atre, also expressed his overwhelming feeling towards the foundations. He says, “the institution endeavours to develop a lively industry-academia community beneficial for holistic interactions and will guarantee innovations and technological development in the near future”.

Other Mumbai based institutions also successfully secured top positions in the list of private and self – financed colleges.

The College of Engineering in Pune secured the first position, and Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology in Nanded successfully secured the fourth position in the list of private and self-financed colleges which is declared by the authority of ARIIA.

Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) is an enterprise Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) by the government of India to set up a systematically ranking system for all the major higher education foundations and universities across the country.

The main motive of this organisation (ARIIA) is to develop the zeal of innovation and entrepreneurship amongst the students and faculties for creating a brighter future.

Major parameters in consideration of rank of the various institutions and universities include the budget of an institution, facilities, entrepreneurship awareness, commercialisation, learning new techniques and administration, among others.

This year, 674 foundations had participated in this respectable ranking system and many grabbed top position.

