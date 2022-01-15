Record 100% Placements and Other Perks at TAPMI

With the mission to excel in the ‘postgraduate management education, research, and practice’, T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has 36 years of glorious legacy behind it. With accreditation from bodies like The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International and Association of MBAs, TAPMI has consistently been ranked among the top 1% of business schools of India. Some of the stellar features that sets TAPMI apart are:

Under Dr. Ramdas Pai Merit Scholarship scheme, the institute offers 50 scholarship worth INR 2.4 crores to meritorious students.

The Institute is accorded with International Double Crown Accreditation with AACSB and AMBA.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure that sprawls to in 44 acres, and is also CISCO enabled.

Experiential learning atmosphere enabled through BrandScan, SMIC, SEVA, Samnidhy, and Omega.

Stellar placements with consistent 100% placement record.

Largest finance lab, TAPMI Finance Lab, powered by 16 Bloomberg and 7 Reuters Terminal.

Class apart faculty with landmark academic grounding.

All these and many more factors highlight the stellar quality of education available at TAPMI.

TAPMI aims to hone the budding minds into corporate ready and seasoned professionals. In this regard, it offers a range of courses for students to choose from. Here are the details of the courses offered and the placement statistics for the batch of PGDM programmes 2020-22:

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

With the aim to create the future leaders, the students are honed to adopt cross functional orientation. The students are brought face to face with multiple opportunities that help them gain a proficiency in the field of their choice. By following flexible learning process, the pedagogical approach at TAPMI aims to offer immersive learning experience. TAPMI also offers opportunities to students to score credits through MOOC courses and independent research take up by the faculty. In addition to this, the students are given the edge through the initiatives like Young Leaders Program. This course has witnessed 100% placement in the last 30 years. The strong alumni base speaks lengths about the quality of this course. With the average CTC of 12.5 LPA, and the highest of 25.6 LPA, the PGDM-General 2020-2022 batch witnessed amazing placement records. The key recruiters here were Airtel, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, KPMG, PWC, Paytm, Tata AIG, Tata Motors, HP, Citigroup, Gartner, Deloitte, TVS, among other leading names of the industry.

PGDM in Banking and Financial Service

The PGDM in Banking and Financial Service aims to ensure that students get in-depth understanding of the business finance decisions. Apart from including the contemporary prevalent topics in the curriculum, the program also offers scholarships to pursue CFA and FRM for students. The real-time exposure through the working of industry is facilitated through the TAPMI Finance Lab which is power by luminaries like Bloomberg and Reuters. Since this is a thesis-based course, it provides an opportunity to students to develop research acumen towards many finance-related issues and thereby getting a nuanced exposure to the field. 80% of the curriculum at TAPMI reflects the CFA curriculum, thereby giving a detailed insight into the field. The placements statistics reflects the extent and impact of the curriculum. The average CTC offered for PGDM-BKFS 2020-2022 batch was 12.6 LPA. Whereas, the highest CTC stood at 32.2 LPA. Some of the leading recruiters of the season were ICICI Bank, Deloitte, Accenture, PWC, JP Morgan, Crisil, Capgemini, EY, KPMG, Wells Fargo, Aspect Ratio, among many others.

PGDM in Human Resource Management

The PGDM in Human Resource Management program offered by TAPMI ensures that students get acquainted with the ever-transforming domain of Human Resource Management. The curriculum offered here is comprehensive in every sense of the word and is offered in collaboration with the Society of Human Resource Management. In addition to this, the program also offers scholarships to all the students who wish to pursue the internationally acclaimed certification in SHRM-CP. The course also offers hand-on training in Leadership Assessment via Leadership Assessment and Development Center. Students also get an opportunity to work in the real-time industry setup through the holistic summer internships. For the batch of PGDM 2019-21 placement cycle, the highest package offered for PGDM-HRM was 23.6 LPA. The average CTC accounted for 12.1 LPA. Some of the leading organizations were HCL, Byjus, Cognizant, Infosys, Xiaomi, Freshworks, EY, among other stellar names of the industry.

PGDM in Marketing

With the ultimate program vision, that is, to create ‘sustainable consumer value’, the aim is to create talent that understand the market’s needs and promote the product accordingly. TAPMI offers three super specialization tracks- Digital Marketing, Selling Consumer Services, and Product Management. The program offers real-time exposure to the market through Applied Learning Segments, Internships, and Live Projects. In addition to this, the project also aims to instill the knowledge of sector specific specializations in the second year of the course. In all, this course offers unmatched opportunities to create a stellar career in marketing. The placement records boast of the success of this course. For the PGDM 2020-2022 batch, the students were offered the highest CTC of 18 LPA, and the average CTC stood at 11.6 LPA. The key recruiters of the season were ITC Limited, ICICI Bank, Airtel, Magicbricks, Cognizant, EY, Oracle, Deloitte, HCL, Capgemini, Decathlon, TVS, among other leading brands of the industry.

In all, the range of courses offered at TAPMI hone the future thought leaders and even budding entrepreneurs. The wide range of alumni network all around the globe boasts of TAPMI’s success.

Admissions are open for MBA, MBA-BKFS, MBA-Marketing & MBA-HRM for the year 2022. To apply, click here.

To know more about TAPMI and to ask any queries, visit [Official] TAPMI MBA Admissions 2022-24 | PaGaLGuY

