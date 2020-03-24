What is the scope of Human Resource Management(HRM) in India?

The field of Human Resource Management demands an individual who has the capability to sense and fathom various human relations.

A human resource professional may have to change the manner in which they operate should the staff require it, they have to comprehend all the different capacities and roles that they perform and also play an important part in the planning and strategizing of the company’s policies through the development of the people.

All of these roles require the Human resource manager to have certain skills. These skills are the ability to lead people, be excellent in communication, and be successful in various negotiations that they may have to perform. While working as a human resource manager or executive, one must also be able to take the hard calls whenever they are required so that both the staff and the organization benefit from it.

An MBA in HRM

One of the best courses available for people who want to develop their skills in the management of human resources. This particular specialization in a normal MBA degree is specifically designed to help the students gain good skills for management in general and allow them to learInsn and comprehend various practices in human resource management.

The curriculum varies slightly from institute to institute but all instates cover the various factors like culture, society, and the economical condition which influence the relation of an employee with the company and with other employees.

Opportunities in Human Resources

The brilliant thing about the field of human resources is that it is omnipresent. There are various kinds of roles and jobs which are available to an individual in the domain of human resources. Any good organization will need to employ able Human Resource Managers to handle the organization’s activities in human resources.

A MBA graduate with a specialisation in Human Resources can be employed in all kinds of fields: industries, educational institutes like schools and colleges, corporates, MNCs, etc. There are a lot of jobs in India for human resource professionals and a lot of opportunities to go abroad as well.

A career in Human Resources

At the start of their career, every graduate gets a choice to go on one of two paths: A Human Resource Specialist and a Human Resource Generalist.

The human resource specialists as you can guess specialize in a certain role of human resource management. This means they apply all of their focus and efforts on a single domain like the recruiting of employees or the training of employees, etc.

The human resource generalists have a broad spectrum of human resource roles to handle and hence their focus is more widely distributed. They have to manage a lot of different areas of the office and handle many tasks at the same time.

They may be expected to take part in the recruitment of new employees and see that they are trained well. They may be asked to allot different jobs to the various employees of the company. They are also responsible for conducting efforts to retrain their employees and managing various programs for the benefit of the employees.

