NEET Registration 2020: Last date to Apply 31 December @ntaneet.nic.in, Check here for more Details

The closing date of the NTA National Eligibility Entrance Test NEET 2020 is on 31st December 2019. Therefore, the candidates who have still not fill the application form need to complete the application process before the last date by visiting the official website of NTA NEET i.e. ntaneet.nic.in

The starting date of filling up of the application form for NTA NEET is 2nd December 2019. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on 3rd May 2020, and NTA will release the results on 4th June 2020. However, candidates who are still left to fill the application form needs to consider the following:

The mode of submission of the application form of the NTA NEET 2020 should be done through online mode only, and there will be no offline mode of submission

In order to get access to the information bulletin by visiting the official website of NTA NEET, i.e. nta.ac.in

The candidates should keep the documents mentioned below for future reference:

The printout of the confirmation page of the online application form. The candidates should also possess proof of the fee payment like the Bank transaction details that should be supported by the confirmation page. The candidates should also keep 4-6 scanned copies of passport size and postcard size photographs. The photographs should be like the ones submitted on the online application. For the candidates belonging from UT of J&K who have opted for seats under 15% All India Quota, they should have a copy of the system generated self- declaration.

Other things to remember:

The candidates should make sure that the mobile numbers and email id they provide in the application form should be their own or their parents as NTA will be constantly sending important details and other related information to the number that the candidates provide. Therefore, the candidates should ensure they provide the correct contact information.

The candidates should know that NTA will not be responsible for candidates not receiving important information because of wrong information details on the application form. So, the candidates should be very careful while filling up the application form.

The application fee of the candidates belonging to the General category is Rs 1500. For the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD categories, the application fee is Rs 800. And for the candidates belonging to the General EWS/OBC, the application fee is Rs 1400.

The candidates should know that the total marks of the examination are 720 with a number of 180 questions. The duration of the examination is 3 hours with language options like English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Kannada and Urdu. They should also know that there is negative marking for wrong answers.

