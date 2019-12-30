UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Admit Card 2019 Released on upsssc.gov.in; Check Details here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Admit Card 2019

Aspirants who are willing to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Junior Assistant Examination should check the official website to download the admit card.

The written examination for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Posts would be conducted on 04th January 2020 in 16 Janpads of the state. The written examination for UPSSSC Junior Assistant will be conducted in two shifts one will be conducted in morning shift from 10 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift will be conducted from 03:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

UPSSSC has recently released the exam call letter for the candidates who meet the eligibility criteria. The official website for the UPSSSC is http://upsssc.gov.in.

How to Download UPSSSC Jr Assistant Exam Call Letter 2019?

Candidates who have applied for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Post can visit the official website to download the admit card from 27th December 2019.

Candidates can follow these below mentioned points to download the admit card:

Candidates would need to visit the official website of UPSSSC.

There would be a link for Click here to download your Written Exam Admit Card for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-04-Exam/201 given on the home page of the website.

Candidates would need to enter the details like roll number, date of birth and other necessary details.

The admit card would now appear on the screen and candidates can download the admit card and take the print out of the same for future reference.

It is necessary to take the print out of the admit card as the candidates would only be allowed to enter the examination hall with the admit card and photo ID proof.

It is recommended that the candidates visit the official website of UPSSSC before appearing for the examination as all the updates and details for the recruitment will be released on the website itself.

Keep visiting the official website of UPSSSC for more updates and timely information on the UPSSSC Jr Assistant Exam 2019.

