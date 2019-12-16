NEET 2020 Last Dates to do Registration is 31st December; Apply Soon on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020

The registration process for NEET 2020 will be closing down by the National Testing Agency, NTA on December 31st 2019. Candidates whose registration are pending for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2020 can visit the official site of NTA NEET for the same.

Candidates can make the NEET 2020 application fee payment by 1st January 2020. The NEET 2020 exam is scheduled to be on 3rd May 2020. Candidates would be able to download the NEET 2020 admit card from 27th March 2020.

Candidates must follow the below mentioned points in order to apply for the NEET 2020 examination.

The official website to get more detail son the exam and know the steps to apply is www.ntaneet.nic.in . Candidates must follow the steps to apply for the NEET 2020 exam.

Steps to apply for NEET 2020:

Visit the official site of NTA NEET as mentioned above.

Click on the “NEET 2020 application form” link.

Register using your unique email ID and Mobile No.

Fill in the online application form as per the information required.

Note the system generated NEET 2020 application number displayed on the screen.

Upload scanned images postcard size photograph, candidate’s signature, left-hand thumb impression, class 10 passing certificate.

Make the application fee payment through online mode.

Save and download the application form.

Take a print of the application of NEET 2020 for future use.

The direct link to download the application and do the registration is here, NEET 2020 application form .

The NEET 2020 exam will be from 2 pm to 5 pm for a duration of 3 hours. The subjects included in the NEET 2020 examination are physics, chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). The exam will carry 720 marks for 180 questions. Each question will carry 4 marks.

The result for NEET 2020 will be announced on 4th June 2020.

