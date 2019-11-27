NEHU Recruitment 2019: Walk-in Interview for Junior and Senior Research Fellow on 4th December, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process
NEHU (North-Eastern Hill University) has released the job notification for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow. The eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 26th November 2019 at 11.30 AM.
Important date:
Date of walk-in-interview – 04th December 2019.
Vacancy details:
- Junior/senior research fellow – 3 posts.
Short job summary:
|Notification
|NEHU Recruitment 2019 walk-in-interview for junior and senior research fellow.
|Notification date
|14th November 2019
|Last date to submit the application
|26th November 2019
|Official website
|https://nehu.ac.in/home
|City
|Shillong
|State
|Meghalaya
|Country
|India
|Organization
|North-Eastern Hill University
|Educational qualification
|Doctorate, PG
|Functional
|Other functional area
Educational qualification:
- The candidate should have M. Sc/M. Tech/ Ph. D in food technology/ Food engineering/biotechnology/chemical engineering/biochemistry/chemistry (sciences with 60% marks) (first division).
- The candidates should have experience in food research lab/national level lab/field level work and knowledge of Microsoft Office as well as statistical software.
Emoulments:
- For Junior Research Fellow – Rs.31000/- + 10% HRA (NET/GATE).
- For Senior Research Fellow – Rs.35000/- + 10% HRA (same as JRF with 2 years of research experience).
Application process:
The interested candidates having requisite eligibility for the above-mentioned posts can appear for the walk-in-interview on 26th November 2019 at
Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology,
NEHU Tura Campus,
West Garo Hills,
Chasingar – 694002,
Tura,
Meghalaya with original and self-attested copies of all educational experience certificate or mark sheets and a copy of recent signed CV (Curriculum Vitae) and an advance copy should be sent to sashibiofoodster@gmail.com. The candidates appearing for the interview should reach the venue before the scheduled time.