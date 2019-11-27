HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • NEHU Recruitment 2019: Walk-in Interview for Junior and Senior Research Fellow on 4th December, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

    Posted on by Vasudha

    NEHU Recruitment 2019, North-Eastern Hill University Recruitment 2019 Walk-in Interview for Junior and Senior Research Fellow on 4th December, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

    NEHU Recruitment 2019

    NEHU (North-Eastern Hill University) has released the job notification for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow. The eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 26th November 2019 at 11.30 AM.

    Important date:

    Date of walk-in-interview – 04th December 2019.

    Vacancy details:

    • Junior/senior research fellow – 3 posts.

    Short job summary:

    Notification NEHU Recruitment 2019 walk-in-interview for junior and senior research fellow.
    Notification date 14th November 2019
    Last date to submit the application 26th November 2019
    Official website https://nehu.ac.in/home
    City Shillong
    State Meghalaya
    Country India
    Organization North-Eastern Hill University
    Educational qualification Doctorate, PG
    Functional Other functional area

    Educational qualification:

    • The candidate should have M. Sc/M. Tech/ Ph. D in food technology/ Food engineering/biotechnology/chemical engineering/biochemistry/chemistry (sciences with 60% marks) (first division).
    • The candidates should have experience in food research lab/national level lab/field level work and knowledge of Microsoft Office as well as statistical software.

    Emoulments:

    • For Junior Research Fellow – Rs.31000/- + 10% HRA (NET/GATE).
    • For Senior Research Fellow – Rs.35000/- + 10% HRA (same as JRF with 2 years of research experience).

    Application process:

    The interested candidates having requisite eligibility for the above-mentioned posts can appear for the walk-in-interview on 26th November 2019 at

    Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology,

    NEHU Tura Campus,

    West Garo Hills,

    Chasingar – 694002,

    Tura,

    Meghalaya with original and self-attested copies of all educational experience certificate or mark sheets and a copy of recent signed CV (Curriculum Vitae) and an advance copy should be sent to sashibiofoodster@gmail.com. The candidates appearing for the interview should reach the venue before the scheduled time.

    Read Next