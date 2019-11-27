NEHU Recruitment 2019: Walk-in Interview for Junior and Senior Research Fellow on 4th December, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

NEHU (North-Eastern Hill University) has released the job notification for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow. The eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 26th November 2019 at 11.30 AM.

Important date:

Date of walk-in-interview – 04th December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Junior/senior research fellow – 3 posts.

Short job summary:

Educational qualification:

The candidate should have M. Sc/M. Tech/ Ph. D in food technology/ Food engineering/biotechnology/chemical engineering/biochemistry/chemistry (sciences with 60% marks) (first division).

The candidates should have experience in food research lab/national level lab/field level work and knowledge of Microsoft Office as well as statistical software.

Emoulments:

For Junior Research Fellow – Rs.31000/- + 10% HRA (NET/GATE).

For Senior Research Fellow – Rs.35000/- + 10% HRA (same as JRF with 2 years of research experience).

Application process:

The interested candidates having requisite eligibility for the above-mentioned posts can appear for the walk-in-interview on 26th November 2019 at

Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology,

NEHU Tura Campus,

West Garo Hills,

Chasingar – 694002,

Tura,

Meghalaya with original and self-attested copies of all educational experience certificate or mark sheets and a copy of recent signed CV (Curriculum Vitae) and an advance copy should be sent to sashibiofoodster@gmail.com. The candidates appearing for the interview should reach the venue before the scheduled time.

