NCERT Recruitment 2020: Details of Walk-in Interview for Junior Project Fellow Post on ncert.nic.in

NCERT Recruitment 2020

The National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT is seeking for candidates for the recruitment of Junior Project Fellow Post. Candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can appear for the walk-in-interview which is scheduled on 23rd January 2020 from 11:00 AM onwards.

Vacancy Details:

It should be noted that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released only one vacancy for the Junior Project Fellow (JPF).

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria to be hired for JPF by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT. It is compulsory for the candidates to have master’s degree in language either Hindi or English with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent.

Candidates will be preferred who have the knowledge of computer or having experience in the field of language and literacy school. It is mandatory for the candidates to be below 35 years of age to apply for JPF Post in NCERT.

Candidates can visit the official website which is http://www.ncert.nic.in/ for more details.

Application Procedure:

Candidates are willing to work with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as Junior Project Fellow (JPF) should appear for the walk-in-interview on 23rd January 2020 at 11:00 AM. The registration time for the interview is from 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM and no candidate would be allowed for registration post the time mentioned. Candidates should reach at Department of Elementary Education, 4th Floor, Room No 406, GB Pant Block, NCERT Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi – 110016.

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by NCERT. It is necessary to bring the original documents, self-attested copies of each certificate, resume and other related documents at the time of interview.

Candidates must be selected on the basis of performance in interview and document verification round. It should be noted that the NCERT will not be paying any Travelling Allowance (TA)/Dearness Allowance (DA) for attending the interview.

