Delhi University Recruitment 2020 for 78 Assistant Professors posts on du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2020

Delhi University is looking for candidates to be hired for the position of Assistant Professors in Lady Sri Ram College for women. DU has released about 78 posts in various fields. Candidates who will get selected will be selected to receive the salary as per the academic pay the level 10 of the 7th Pay commission pay matrix in the college.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates who are willing to work in Delhi University can apply before 03rd February 2020 through the prescribed format. They can note the following vacancies released by Delhi University:

Name of Department Number of Post Commerce 4 Computer Application 1 Economics 11 Elementary Education 5 English and Journalism 5 History 6 Hindi 4 Mathematics 7 Philosophy 5 Political Science 13 Sanskrit 4 Psychology 1 Sociology 6 Statistics 4 EVS 2 Total 78

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.du.ac.in .

Application Procedure:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the posts released by Delhi University:

Candidates should visit the official website of Delhi University or Lady Sri Ram College

They would then need to click on link vacancies of assistant professors

It is necessary to register on the website and login by entering the details

Candidates can now fill the application form and take the print out for the future reference.

Important Dates:

Candidates can note the following important dates for the recruitment in Delhi University:

The beginning of application date is 10 th January 2020

January 2020 The last date to submit the application is 03rd February 2020

Eligibility Criteria:

It is mandatory for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by Delhi University. They are as follows:

Candidate must be post-graduate and should have scored minimum of 55% marks from any recognized university.

It is necessary for candidates to clear the National Eligibility Test, NET which is organized by UGC or CSIR.

Candidates can possess a PhD Degree from any recognized university that is marked among the top 500 universities in the world.

Also read, Delhi University (Hindu College) Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Du Admission 2020 |Apply Online |Delhi University UG &PG Admision 2020 |Entrance Exam date /" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EqNExFSq3Rg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More