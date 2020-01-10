NIT Patna Recruitment 2020: Apply for 24 Superintendent and Junior Assistant Posts on nitp.ac.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    NIT Patna Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 24 Superintendent and Junior Assistant Posts on nitp.ac.in.

    NIT Patna Recruitment 2020
    National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT Patna) is looking for candidates for the recruitment for the post of Superintendent and Junior Assistant. Interested candidates must visit the official website for more details about the recruitment.

    Vacancy Details

    Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by the NIT Patna:

    • There are 08 posts for Superintendent.
    • There are 16 posts for Junior Assistant.

    Important Details:

    Interest applicants can see below the important dates mentioned by the National Institute of Technology Patna:

    Event Date
    Beginning of online application 11th January 2020
    Last Date to submit the application fee 10th February 2020
    Last Date to submit the application form 11th February 2020

    The official website link is http://www.nitp.ac.in.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria which is mentioned below by NIT Patna:

    • It is necessary for the candidates to have the Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from any recognized university or Master’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university. It is also necessary to have the working knowledge of Computer Applications that is word processing and spreadsheet for the post of superintendent. The age limit for the candidates is 30 years for this post.
    • It is necessary for the candidates to have the senior secondary from any recognized university for the post Junior Assistant. Candidate should also have the minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute and also the proficiency in computer- word processing and spread sheet. The age for the candidates should be 27 years for this post.

    Application Procedure:

    Candidates who are interested in National Institute of Technology, Patna recruitment 2020 should apply through the prescribed format before or on 11th February 2020. The online application link is http://www.nitp.ac.in/php/home.php where candidates can check the details about the recruitment.

