NCDRC UDC Result 2019 Announced on ncdrc.nic.in, Steps to Download here

NCDRC UDC Result 2019

The result for the UDC Group C Posts has been released by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Candidates applied in this exam can check their results released on the official website of NCDRC.

The credentials required to check NCDRC UDC Result 2019 are Roll No, Date of Birth and email id on the official website. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

The recruitment exam notification was released by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) for the various Group C posts including UDC, LDC and MTS in the month of August 2019. The qualification needed to apply for this exam was Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university.

The official website to check the NCDRC UDC Result 2019 is www.ncdrc.nic.in .

Steps to check NCDRC UDC Result 2019:

Visit the official website of NCDRC as mentioned above.

Click on the “UDC (Group-‘C’)” Post on the Home Page.

Then go to the link to download Call Letter for Typing Skill Test for UDC (Group ‘C’) Post on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter Roll No, Date of Birth and email id to get Result.

Check and download the results.

Take a print of the result for future use.

The direct link to download the result is here, Direct Link for NCDRC UDC Result 2019.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) for the latest updates on the NCDRC UDC Group C Exam 2019.

