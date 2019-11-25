HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • BSE Odisha OTET Result 2019 Announced on bseodisha.nic.in, Steps to download here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    BSE Odisha OTET Result 2019: Candidates can check their results on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

    BSE Odisha OTET Result 2019

    The results for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. Candidates can check the result announced on the official website of BSE.

    The BSE Odisha OTET 2019 result was announced on 21st November 2019. The exam was conducted by the BSE on 5th, 18th August and 22nd September 2019. This exam was held across the state in various exam centres.

    The Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test is being conducted every year for those candidates who are willing to take teaching jobs for class 1 to class 8 students.

    The OTET 2019 will be in two sets, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper I, is for the recruitment for class 1 to class 5 teachers and paper II is for class 6 to class 8.

    The official website to get more details on the OTET 2019 result is www.bseodisha.nic.in . Candidates must go through the below steps to check their results.

    Steps to check Odisha OTET results 2019:

    • Visit the official website of OTET.
    • Click on the download ‘result link’ on homepage.
    • Enter the registration number and roll number to login.
    • Results will be appearing on the screen.
    • Check and download the result.
    • Take a print of the result for future reference.

    Total number of candidates applied for the exam are 1.75 lakh. Candidates qualifying OTET 2019 with a minimum score of 60% (for general category) or 50% (for reserved category) will be eligible to apply for jobs as teachers in class 1 to 8 in state-based schools.

    Keep visiting the official website of OTET or BSE for more updates and information.

