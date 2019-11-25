ESIC Admit Card 2019 Released for Stenographer and UDC Phase 3 Skill Test on esic.nic.in, Steps How to Download

Employees State Insurance Corporation is a statutory body under the government of India and is responsible for overlooking the work in the field of ensuring better health facilities to employees of various organisations registered with ESIC.

Various recruitment drives are conducted by ESIC from time to time that attracts candidates from all over. Recently ESIC announced 1934 vacancies for the post of stenography and upper divisional clerk. Applications were invited from interested candidates, and the recruitment drive received excellent response from the candidates.

ESIC Stenography and Upper Division Clerk Admit Card 2019: Important Dates

Here are the important dates related to ESIC Stenography and Upper Division Clerk Phase 3 Skill Test 2019 that the candidates must take note of: –

S. No. Event Details 1 Registration for ESIC Upper Division Clerk and Steno Recruitment 2019 starts 16th March 2019 2 Registration for ESIC Upper Division Clerk and Steno Recruitment 2019 ends 15th April 2019 3 Last date for payment of ESIC Upper Division Clerk and Steno Recruitment 2019 15th April 2019 4 The preliminary exam for ESIC Upper Division Clerk and Phase-1 exam for Stenographer 14th July 2019 5 Phase 2 Mains exam for upper division clerk 1st September 2019 6 Computer skill test and stenography test for Steno (Phase-2) 20th October 2019 7 Computer skill test for upper division clerk and steno (Phase-3) 1st December 2019

There is an important update for the candidates who had applied for the ESIC Recruitment 2019 for the post of stenography and upper divisional clerk. Recently, Employees State Insurance Corporation has released the admit card for the third phase skill test for the post of stenography and upper divisional clerk on 21st November 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the written test, must log-on to the official website of ESIC @ www.esic.nic.in and download their ESIC Stenography and Upper Division Clerk Admit Card 2019 immediately. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the skill test without the admit card, so candidates must take a printout of the admit card with a valid id proof along with.

The ESIC Stenography and Upper Division Clerk Admit Card 2019 will be available for download from 21st November 2019 to 1st December 2019 on the official website. Thereafter the link will be deactivated as the ESIC Stenography and Upper Division Clerk Phase 3 Skill Test 2019 is to be conducted at various centres across the country on 1st December 2019.

The ESIC Stenography and Upper Division Clerk Phase 2 Test 2019 was conducted on 1st September 2019 for 1934 vacancies in ESIC across the country while the ESIC Stenography and Upper Division Clerk Preliminary Examination 2019 were conducted on 14th July 2019. Selected candidates will be deployed across various regional offices of ESIC.

