Mumbai, Gets A New Age B-school From The House Of BITS Pilani

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has launched a new-age B-school; BITS School of Management (BITSoM) Mumbai. The institute offers a world-class, two-year residential MBA programme that will be immersive and experiential. This programme aims to provide the students with expertise from experts and faculty drawn from the top global business institutes.

BITS Pilani is a name synonymous with excellence and entrepreneurship in the field of technology education for over five decades. Drawn with the same spirit, BITSoM is designed as a new-age global business school for individuals set to be visionary leaders of the future.

An Evolutionary Global MBA Programme in Mumbai

The world of business and management is evolving and ever-changing. The key to the changing scenarios of business education is to be in par with the evolving world. For this, adaptability and innovation are a must. The business education offered at BITSoM caters to just that.

The BITS School of Management is set to launch a two-year full-time residential MBA programme, beginning in July 2021. The programme has a curriculum designed to cater to the dynamic needs of young aspiring professionals. The business education offered here will enable the young professionals to seek the relevant questions, effectively handle the challenges at the workplace, be on par with technological practices and lead the change. Apart from all this, the students will also have career guidance and support, especially from the alumni of BITS Pilani. The MBA programme is thus set to nurture students as leaders in the world of business and management.

Mumbai, being the financial capital of the country, also boasts a tag of being the city of dreams, the economic powerhouse and industrial hub of India.

Governing Council at BITSoM

The distinguished Governing Council at BITSoM is an elite body of pioneering leaders in the field of business and management. The students thus enrolled at BITSoM will have the benefit of access to the relevant networks and industry insights. The Governing Council is led by the chairmanship of Mr.Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor BITS Pilani and Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. Our council is comprised of: Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson, Hindustan Times Group Pro-Chancellor, BITS Pilani; Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani; Ranjan Banerjee, Dean-Designate, BITSoM; Debu Bhattacharya, Group Mentor, Vice Chairman, Hindalco and Chairman, Business Review Council, Aditya Birla Group and Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Besides, the Governing Council also includes Geoffrey Garrett, Dean, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business; Hari Menon, Chief Executive Officer, BigBasket.com; Nishi Vasudeva, Former Chairperson & MD, HPCL; Preetish Nijhawan, Co-founder and Partner, Cervin Partners; Rajagopal Raghunathan, Professor of Business, University of Texas, Austin; Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer, Flex; S.P. Kothari, Professor of Accounting and Finance MIT Sloan School of Management and Tulsi Mirchandaney MD Blue Dart Aviation.

This experienced and influential Governing Council will enable the management school to be well integrated with the industry and facilitate an environment that will set a platform for the students to soar to new heights.

A Holistic MBA Programme

The two-year residential MBA programme offered at BITSoM will serve as a foundation for aspiring young professionals. This programme is one-of-its-kind; the students will have in-depth learning of fundamentals of business, i.e., Marketing, Finance, Strategy, Emerging Technology, Design Thinking, Data Science & Analytics.

The course is elaborate, experiential and immersive, where the students will engage in projects, business courses and electives that will be chosen in the area of specialisation. With over 1600 contact hours, 70 plus courses and five specialisations, this programme will definitely enable the students to think differently and handle complex challenges.

The curriculum is designed in a manner to empower the existing strengths of the students, recognise and develop their inner potentials and provide them with a platform in the challenging world of business. Besides, mastering the fundamentals of business, the students may choose to specialise in an area of their preference. This course is definitely in all terms tailor-made to fit the requirements of a student.

Traditional classroom learning lacks the real-world experiences that are a must in any MBA programme. Conventional classroom learning is enhanced by various immersive learning mechanisms that will enable a deeper and meaningful learning experience for the students. The block teaching methodology, industry immersion projects, adaptive and dynamic digital learning, experiential, hands-on learning, mentoring programs and internships will deepen the level of engagement from the students.

An Unmatched Legacy of BITS Pilani

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science is a premier institute in the field of science and technology education. With a legacy of over fifty years, this institute is the Alma Mater of many leaders in the field of innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership and social impact. This institute boasts of the prestigious Institution of Eminence (IoE) titled by the Government of India and is also deemed to be a university.

With an impeccable track record of success, BITS Pilani has given the world thousands of founders who have shaped the global business today; and CEOs who are leading Indian as well as International Brands.

Admissions at BITSoM

Students with an undergraduate or a postgraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian institution or from an international university can apply for the two-year residential MBA programme at BITSoM. Scores from the entrance exams- CAT, GMAT or GRE along with an exemplary record of academics and extracurricular achievements is an essential criterion for the admission process. A leadership potential as well as strong written and communication skills are an added attribute.

The admission process involves an online application followed by a personal interview and a decision letter. Round one of the admission processes for the class of 2021-2023 class had an overwhelming response. Round two for admission is open and our deadline is March 28, 2021.

To know more about BITSoM & The MBA admission process 2021, JOIN [Official] MBA Admissions 2021-23 | BITS School of Management | BITSoM

Read More