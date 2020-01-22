MP Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet for Classes 5 and 8 Released on educationportal.mp.gov.in

MP Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet

The date sheet of Board Examinations 2020 for Class 5 and Class 8 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh State Education Board. Students appearing in these exams can download the date sheet released on the official website of the MP Board.

The MP board has decided to organize the examination after a span of 10 years in the state. This practice was stopped when Right to Education section 30 was applied in the state which restricted the boards to be held in 5th and 8th standard.

The class 10th board exam is supposed to commence in March 2020 whereas, the examinations of classes 9th and 11th will be held in February 2020. The latest date sheet released by the Board reveals that the exams are going to be in March 2020.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the MP Board Exam 2020 date sheet for class 5th and 8th is www.educationportal.mp.gov.in .

MP 5th and 8th Board 2020 Date Sheet:

Date Subject- Class 5 Subject- Class 8 March 4, 2020 Language 1 Language 1 March 5, 2020 Hindi Hindi March 9, 2020 Language 2 Science March 17, 2020 Mathematics/Music Mathematics/ Music March 18, 2020 Urdu/Marathi/Other subjects Language 3- Urdu, Sanskrit etc March 20, 2020 Environment Sciences Social Science March 24, 2020 Oral- Maths, Music, EVS Language 2 (Written) March 26, 2020 Language 1 (Oral) Maths, SST, Science ( Oral) March 27, 2020 Language 1, 2, 3 (Oral)

The board examination will consist of a written test of 90 marks that will be conducted on a separate centre and a Viva of 10 marks which will be conducted in the respective schools of the candidates. The passing marks for the exam are set at 33%.

Keep visiting the official website of Madhya Pradesh Education Board for more updates and information.

