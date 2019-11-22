Rajasthan Board Class 10 Question Papers 2019, Check here for Previous year Question Papers

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is the state-level board of education that is responsible for conducting examinations for class 10th and 12th for the students in the state of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education operates under the state government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer city. As the examination season is about to start, students in Rajasthan are preparing hard for the upcoming board examinations for class 10th.

Students, their teachers, and parents are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete preparation for the exam. Now, in order to help the students of class 10th to prepare for RBSE Class 10 board exam 2020, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released the RBSE Class 10 board exam previous year question papers on its official website, i.e. www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students must log-on to the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education and download the previous year question papers as soon as possible. Studying the previous year question papers will help the students get a grasp on the format of the examination as well as the difficulty level. This understanding will help them prepare in a better manner for the upcoming RBSE Class 10 board exam 2020.

Question papers for all subjects have been released on the official website, thereby ensuring that students do not have to look elsewhere for the information. Students should download all the question papers, take their printout and start practising them.

This will help then understand different topics and concepts that must be mastered for scoring good marks in the RBSE Class 10 board exam 2020. All the question papers are available in the PDF format and can be downloaded only from the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

How to download the previous year question papers

Students must follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Class 10th board exam question papers from the official website: –

Log-on to the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link “Books/old papers/model questions” towards the left side of the screen.

Now, you will see various links on the new page. From the available links, select the class and subject for which the question paper is required.

This will open the question paper on your screen. Download it and save on your computer for future reference.

Take a printout of the downloaded question paper and start practising.

