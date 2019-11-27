HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • MICAT 2020 Registration date Extended for Phase 1, Check here for Important Dates

    Posted on by Vasudha

    MICAT 2020 Registration, Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad 2020 Registration date Extended for Phase 1, Check here for Important Dates

    MICAT 2020 Registration

    Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) is a premier management institute of India located in the state of Gujarat. MICA is one of the most popular educational institutes of India offering various postgraduate level courses. The excellent career prospects that await the MICA students upon completion of graduation are the biggest draw for thousands of students who apply for admission into the institute.

    In order to secure admission into MICA, candidates must appear for the MICAT, which is entrance exam for MICA. Due to heavy rush on the last day of the registrations for MICA, the institute has extended the last date so that the candidates do not miss out on the opportunity. Now, the registrations for MICAT Phase 1 will now end on 26th November 2019.

    MICAT 2020: Important Dates

    Here are the important dates pertaining to MICAT 2020 that the candidates must take note of t to avoid any confusion: –

    • Last date for registration for MICAT Phase 1 –           26th November 2019
    • Starting date for registration for MICAT Phase 2 –           26th November 2019
    • MICAT Exam Phase 1 –           7th December 2019
    • MICAT Exam for Phase 2 –           25th January 2020
    • Declaration of results for MICAT Exams –           To be announced

    Candidates who have not registered for MICAT by now can complete their registrations on the official website, i.e. www.mica.ac.in by the end of 26th November 2019. There is no news regarding any further extension of the registration dates, so the candidates need to rush immediately. Irrespective of extension of the registration window for MICAT Phase 1, other dates will not be changed.

    This implies that as the MICAT registrations for Phase 1 end on 26th November 2019, registrations for MICAT Phase 2 will commence as per the scheduled date, i.e. 26th November 2019. The MICAT exam will be conducted on 7th December 2019 for Phase 1. For Phase 2, the MICAT exam will be conducted on 25th January 2020.

    Only those students who manage to clear both these exams will be considered for enrolment into the PGDM (C) program offered by MICA. In addition to the scores for MICAT, candidates need to submit the scores for either of these three exams, i.e. CAT, XAT and GMAT. The registration process for either of these three exams will be conducted by the respective examination body and is not the responsibility of MICA.

    If candidates are not able to submit the scores of any of these three exams along with MICAT scores, their applications will not be considered for admission. For latest updates pertaining to MICAT and admission into MICA, candidates must check the official website regularly and do not rely on any rumours on social media.

    Read Next

    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 51 minutes
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Bihar school examination board Declared at official website biharboard.online. Candidates can download from their result.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours