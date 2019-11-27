MICAT 2020 Registration date Extended for Phase 1, Check here for Important Dates

Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) is a premier management institute of India located in the state of Gujarat. MICA is one of the most popular educational institutes of India offering various postgraduate level courses. The excellent career prospects that await the MICA students upon completion of graduation are the biggest draw for thousands of students who apply for admission into the institute.

In order to secure admission into MICA, candidates must appear for the MICAT, which is entrance exam for MICA. Due to heavy rush on the last day of the registrations for MICA, the institute has extended the last date so that the candidates do not miss out on the opportunity. Now, the registrations for MICAT Phase 1 will now end on 26th November 2019.

MICAT 2020: Important Dates

Here are the important dates pertaining to MICAT 2020 that the candidates must take note of t to avoid any confusion: –

Last date for registration for MICAT Phase 1 – 26 th November 2019

November 2019 Starting date for registration for MICAT Phase 2 – 26 th November 2019

November 2019 MICAT Exam Phase 1 – 7 th December 2019

December 2019 MICAT Exam for Phase 2 – 25 th January 2020

January 2020 Declaration of results for MICAT Exams – To be announced

Candidates who have not registered for MICAT by now can complete their registrations on the official website, i.e. www.mica.ac.in by the end of 26th November 2019. There is no news regarding any further extension of the registration dates, so the candidates need to rush immediately. Irrespective of extension of the registration window for MICAT Phase 1, other dates will not be changed.

This implies that as the MICAT registrations for Phase 1 end on 26th November 2019, registrations for MICAT Phase 2 will commence as per the scheduled date, i.e. 26th November 2019. The MICAT exam will be conducted on 7th December 2019 for Phase 1. For Phase 2, the MICAT exam will be conducted on 25th January 2020.

Only those students who manage to clear both these exams will be considered for enrolment into the PGDM (C) program offered by MICA. In addition to the scores for MICAT, candidates need to submit the scores for either of these three exams, i.e. CAT, XAT and GMAT. The registration process for either of these three exams will be conducted by the respective examination body and is not the responsibility of MICA.

If candidates are not able to submit the scores of any of these three exams along with MICAT scores, their applications will not be considered for admission. For latest updates pertaining to MICAT and admission into MICA, candidates must check the official website regularly and do not rely on any rumours on social media.

