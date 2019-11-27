Sanik School Re-Opens Application Window for Girls Candidates, Apply Online at sainikschooladmission.in, Check here for Latest Dates

Sainik School Society handles the responsibility of conducting the All Indian Sainik School Examination (AISSEE) to select suitable students for admission into class 6th and class 9th across various Sainik Schools in the country. As recently as 2017, only male students were admitted into the Sainik Schools. But in 2017, there were media reports regarding the intentions of the government for opening the Sainik School for girl students as well.

Then for the first time during the academic year 2018, the first batch of female students were admitted into Sainik School Lucknow and thereafter other Sainik Schools across India also opened the admission doors for girls. Previously, the Sainik School Society had completed the application process for All India Sainik School Examination on 31st October 2019. But now, the application window for All India Sainik School Examination has been reopened till 6th December 2019.

Though, it is pertinent to mention here that this application window has been opened for girl students only. The notification further states that the admission will be offered to girl students at Sainik School Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Sainik School Bijapur (Karnataka), Sainik School Ghorakal (Uttarakhand), Sainik School Kodagu (Karnataka), and Sainik School Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh).

As the application window is slated to close by 6th December 2019, interested female students must complete the application process as soon as possible. Under no circumstances would the application window be opened again. So, instead of waiting, the girl students must complete the application process for All India Sainik School Examination as soon as possible.

All India Sainik School Examination: Important Information

Here are the important facts about the extension window for application for All India Sainik School Examination that the girl students must take note of: –

All India Sainik School Examination is conducted for selecting suitable candidates for admission into class 6 th and class 9 th at various Sainik Schools.

and class 9 at various Sainik Schools. Applications must be submitted through the official website of All India Sainik School Examination only, i.e. sainikschooladmission.in.

The All India Sainik School Examination will be held on 5 th January 2020 across multiple locations in the country.

January 2020 across multiple locations in the country. For admission into class 6 th , the age of the student must be between 10 to 12 years as of 31 st March 2020.

, the age of the student must be between 10 to 12 years as of 31 March 2020. For admission into class 9 th , the age of the student must be between 13 to 15 years as of 31 st March 2020.

, the age of the student must be between 13 to 15 years as of 31 March 2020. The application fee for the exam is Rs. 400 for general and defence category students.

The application fee for the exam is Rs. 250 for candidates from SC/ST category.

The All India Sainik School Examination will be an OMR based exam, i.e. multiple-choice questions.

The marks that have been prescribed for class 6th students are 300, and for class 9th students are 400.

