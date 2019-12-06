ACET February 2020 Registration Begins at actuariesindia.org, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Important Dates and Exam Pattern

Becoming an actuary is indeed amongst the most rewarding careers in the insurance industry. Excellent job security, high pay packages, and numerous other benefits make it one of the most sought after profession.

In India, if one wishes to become an actuary, he/she must qualify the Actuarial Common Entrance Test organised by the Institute of Actuaries of India to gain admission into the Institute of Actuaries of India.

Every year numerous candidates apply for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) and eagerly wait for latest updates for the same. There is a piece of crucial information for the candidates interested in appearing for ACET February 2020 Exam.

As per the official notification released on the website of The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), the registrations for ACET February 2020 Exam have started from 6th December 2019 onwards.

Therefore, the candidates who wish to appear for the ACET February 2020 Exam, must log-on to the official website of IAI @ www.actuariesindia.org and complete the registration process as soon as possible.

The registration window will close on 29th January 2020 at 3.00 PM. So, the candidates should not wait for the last minute and instead complete their online application for ACET February 2020 Exam as soon as possible.

Only those candidates who have successfully completed the online registration process will be able to download the admit card for the ACET February 2020 Exam. The admit card for ACET February 2020 Exam will be released on 12th February 2020 and should be downloaded from the official website only.

The dates for the ACET February 2020 Exam have also been announced. The exam will be conducted on 29th February 2020 across multiple venues in the country from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The final result for the ACET February 2020 Exam will be declared on 7th March 2020. Only those candidates who will score the qualifying marks in the ACET February 2020 Exam will be able to gain admission into the Institute of Actuaries of India.

ACET February 2020 Exam: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates to avoid any confusion in regard to ACET February 2020 Exam: –

S. No. Particulars Date 1 Online registration commences for ACET February 2020 Exam 6th December 2019 2 Online registration ends for ACET February 2020 Exam 29th January 2020, 3.00 PM 3 Admit card issued for ACET February 2020 Exam 12th February 2020 4 ACET February 2020 Exam 29th February 2020 5 Declaration of the result for ACET February 2020 Exam 7th March 2020

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – ACET February 2020

Question: When will the online registration for ACET February 2020 Exam commence?

Answer: The online registrations for ACET February 2020 Exam have already started from 6th December 2019 onwards.

Question: On which date will the ACET February 2020 Exam be organised?

Answer: The ACET February 2020 Exam will be conducted on 29th February 2020 across multiple centres.

Question: Do the candidates need to pay any examination fee for ACET February 2020 Exam?

Answer: Yes, the candidates need to pay Rs. 3,000 towards the entrance exam fees.

Question: What are the passing marks for ACET February 2020 Exam?

Answer: Candidates need to score at least 50% marks in order to qualify the ACET February 2020 Exam.

