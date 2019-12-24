A Day In the Life of a GIMite | Goa Institute of Management (GIM)

It is 6:00 am. The sun is out, and so are the early risers. Hitting the gym or the pool, going for morning walks or that 7:00 am lecture. GIM is up!

8:00 am, and the mess is bustling with students catching their morning breakfast dose. The food lovers with their plates full, the health-conscious ones with a banana and boiled egg, GIM is ready for the day!

1:00 pm, and these never-ending lectures, presentations and assignments have all 800 of us hooked on to the classes and library with our books, laptops and mental stamina. GIM is working!

5:00 pm, done with classes for the day, some head to the cafeteria for snacks, some to their rooms for some rest and some go out just to relax and unwind. Maggie lovers unite and watch the beautiful sunset, quietly gulping their soupy maggi. GIM is ready to begin the second half of the day!

It is 9:00 pm. There’s dinner in the mess, basketball practice at the court, theatre class for some and club meetings for the others. Some are preparing for their upcoming events while others are at the library, wracking their brains off. GIM is as active as ever!

It is 12:00 midnight. You have to be here to know how seriously we take birthday celebrations at GIM. The club meetings are still on and the library is still full of students. GIM is ready to burn the midnight oil!

It is 2:00 am. While many have called it a night, many are still up, working and brainstorming! Coffee breaks and momos are helping. GIM is never sleeping!

It is 6:00 am. Some are going off to sleep, and some are waking up. Hitting the gym or the pool, going for morning walks or that 7:00 am lecture. Once again, GIM is up!

