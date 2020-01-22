MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020 Out Today on mazagondock.in; Check Details here

MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020

The Document Verification and Trade Test Date 2020 schedule for the Non-Executive posts has been declared by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). Candidates qualified for the document verification can check the schedule released on the official website of MDL.

Candidates appeared for the Trade Test and Document Verification round can check the schedule details from Mazagon Dock website. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Trade Test for these posts is scheduled to be on 28 January 2020. The Verification of Document will be held from 27 January 2020 at Alcock Yard, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Gate No. 9, Dockyard Road, Mumbai-10.

Candidates appearing the Document Verification and Trade Test round must carry their original documents with photocopy, two passport size photographs, application and other documents mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the official website of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the details of the Trade Test/DV schedule of the Non-Executive posts on the direct link below.

The official website to get more details on the examination and to download the MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020 is www.mazagondock.in .

Steps to download MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020:

Visit the official website of MDL as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the Career – Non-Executives section present on the home page.

Go to the link related link AD. REF. NO.: MDL/HR-REC-NE/90/2019 TRADE TEST FOR THE POST OF CHIPPER GRINDER, MACHINIST, PAINTER, SAIL MAKER given on the Home Page.

You will get directed to the PDF of the desired Schedule.

Take a Print Out of your PDF and save a copy for future reference.

The direct link to download the DV schedule is here, Direct Link for MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020 .

Candidates must check the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for latest updates regarding the Non-Executive positions.

