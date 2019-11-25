Mazagon Dock Rigger Medical Test Schedule 2019 Released on mazagondock.in, Check Details here

Mazagon Dock Rigger Medical Test Schedule 2019

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has announced that the result for the examination which was conducted for the post of Riggers has been released in its official website.

The rigger examination was conducted on the month of November and the candidates who have appeared for the examination can view the result from the official website of the Mazagon Dock Shop Builders limited.

The next process after the written examination is the medical examination which will be conducted from 22nd of November and it will end on the 27th of November 2019.

Important Dates:

The candidates who have appeared for the exam must make note of the following dates:

EVENTS DATES Date of the result of written exam November 22, 2019. Starting date of the medical examination November 22, 2019. Last date of medical examination November 27, 2019.

Steps to Follow to Check Result:

To view the result of the rigger examination the candidates have to follow the steps given below:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited, https://mazagondock.in/.

On the home page the candidates will find a link, “Non executive sections”.

The link will lead the candidates to a new link where the results will be available.

The candidates have to type the login credential to view the result.

The result will be available in the PDF format.

The candidates have to have a downloaded copy of the result because it will be considered as the proof for the candidates to move to the next process of the selection.

The next round in the process of selection is the medical examination which will be conducted for the candidates who cleared the exam from November 22, 2019 to November 27, 2019.

