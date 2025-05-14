MDI Murshidabad, the second campus of the prestigious MDI Society (after MDI Gurgaon), has announced admissions for three newly launched academic programs aimed at diverse learner segments: an AICTE-approved Online PGDM, a research-intensive Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and a 4-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). With a deadline of 15th July 2025, the institute invites applications from aspiring professionals, researchers, and undergraduates seeking a top-tier management education.
1. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online)
Duration: 2 Years | Mode: Online | Approval: AICTE
The online PGDM is tailor-made for working professionals seeking flexible learning without compromising academic rigor. Key highlights include:
-
Campus immersion visits for experiential learning
-
Dual specialization options
-
Ranked #1 by IIRF among Pvt. B-Schools in West Bengal
-
Delivered by highly qualified and experienced faculty
-
Mix of live interactive sessions and asynchronous modules
Eligibility: Minimum 2 years of work experience post-graduation, with 50% marks in Class X, XII, and graduation.
Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Contact Number: +91 8348021165
2. Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)
Type: Doctoral-Level | Approval: AICTE
MDI Murshidabad’s FPM is designed for scholars aiming to contribute cutting-edge research in management. The program is ideal for those with a strong academic background and a passion for original thinking.
Areas of Specialization:
-
Marketing, Finance, HR, OB, Economics, Strategy, Operations, Information Systems
Unique Features:
-
Faculty with Ph.D.s from reputed national/international institutes
-
Access to Bloomberg Finance Lab and advanced research databases
-
RFID-enabled library and state-of-the-art academic infrastructure
Eligibility:
Master’s with 60% (First Division) + Bachelor’s degree. Integrated Master’s degree holders are also eligible. Minimum 50% in X, XII, and UG.
Application Fee: ₹ 1,180 (incl. GST)
Email: [email protected]
Contact Number: +91 8348436441
3. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
Duration: 4 Years | Approval: AICTE (Under Process via MAKAUT)
The BBA program provides a solid foundation in management for students fresh out of Class 12. With a curriculum aligned with MAKAUT’s new education framework, the program promises industry-aligned, holistic development.
Why MDIM for BBA?
-
Placement assistance and preference for PGDM at MDI
-
Industry Projects, Digital Literacy, Bloomberg Lab Access
-
Training by alumni and faculty from IIMs, IITs, and global universities
-
Limited intake: 30 seats
Eligibility: Class 12 pass with 50% marks. Candidates awaiting results can also apply.
Selection: Based on CUET or MDIM internal exam
Application Fee: ₹ 1,180 (incl. GST)
Email: [email protected]
Contact Number: +91 9239018656