MDI Murshidabad, the second campus of the prestigious MDI Society (after MDI Gurgaon), has announced admissions for three newly launched academic programs aimed at diverse learner segments: an AICTE-approved Online PGDM, a research-intensive Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and a 4-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). With a deadline of 15th July 2025, the institute invites applications from aspiring professionals, researchers, and undergraduates seeking a top-tier management education.

1. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online)

Duration: 2 Years | Mode: Online | Approval: AICTE

The online PGDM is tailor-made for working professionals seeking flexible learning without compromising academic rigor. Key highlights include:

Campus immersion visits for experiential learning

Dual specialization options

Ranked #1 by IIRF among Pvt. B-Schools in West Bengal

Delivered by highly qualified and experienced faculty

Mix of live interactive sessions and asynchronous modules

Eligibility: Minimum 2 years of work experience post-graduation, with 50% marks in Class X, XII, and graduation.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: +91 8348021165

2. Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

Type: Doctoral-Level | Approval: AICTE

MDI Murshidabad’s FPM is designed for scholars aiming to contribute cutting-edge research in management. The program is ideal for those with a strong academic background and a passion for original thinking.

Areas of Specialization:

Marketing, Finance, HR, OB, Economics, Strategy, Operations, Information Systems

Unique Features:

Faculty with Ph.D.s from reputed national/international institutes

Access to Bloomberg Finance Lab and advanced research databases

RFID-enabled library and state-of-the-art academic infrastructure

Eligibility:

Master’s with 60% (First Division) + Bachelor’s degree. Integrated Master’s degree holders are also eligible. Minimum 50% in X, XII, and UG.

Application Fee: ₹ 1,180 (incl. GST)

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: +91 8348436441

3. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Duration: 4 Years | Approval: AICTE (Under Process via MAKAUT)

The BBA program provides a solid foundation in management for students fresh out of Class 12. With a curriculum aligned with MAKAUT’s new education framework, the program promises industry-aligned, holistic development.

Why MDIM for BBA?

Placement assistance and preference for PGDM at MDI

Industry Projects, Digital Literacy, Bloomberg Lab Access

Training by alumni and faculty from IIMs, IITs, and global universities

Limited intake: 30 seats

Eligibility: Class 12 pass with 50% marks. Candidates awaiting results can also apply.

Selection: Based on CUET or MDIM internal exam

Application Fee: ₹ 1,180 (incl. GST)

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: +91 9239018656

