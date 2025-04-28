T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a premier AACSB and AMBA accredited B-school under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), is pleased to announce a strategic restructuring of its MBA (International Business) program. Beginning with the 2025-27 batch, the program will adopt a trimester-based academic calendar, replacing the existing semester structure.

This shift is part of a larger initiative to streamline the MBA (IB) program with TAPMI’s other MBA offerings, fostering greater academic synergy and operational efficiency. By aligning with the trimester format used across TAPMI’s other MBA programs, students will benefit from standardized academic cycles, shared learning experiences, and improved opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration.

The revamped curriculum is designed to reflect contemporary global business needs, with an increased focus on international trade and policy, foreign language proficiency, Global finance and cross-cultural management, Export-import operations and international compliance, and Geopolitics and strategy.

One of the most significant enhancements the trimester system provides is increased flexibility in curriculum development, timely updating, and adoption of the most appropriate pedagogy, ensuring that the learning experience remains relevant, dynamic, and aligned with evolving industry needs. This is aimed at strengthening the students’ domain expertise while also broadening their career prospects.

Dr. Gururaj Kidiyoor, Dean Academics at TAPMI, remarked: “This structural shift is not just academic—it’s strategic. The new trimester-based MBA (IB) program creates a more flexible, globally competitive environment for our students. By streamlining with our other programs and expanding elective options, we are preparing students for broader and more diverse roles in international business.”

The new structure is aimed at enhancing:

Industry engagement and internships

Student exchange programs by leveraging the wide international outreach of Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Customizable learning trajectories aligned with career goals

Stronger placement potential in global-facing roles across sectors

With this forward-thinking transformation, TAPMI reaffirms its commitment to delivering globally relevant, industry-aligned, and future-ready management education.

Dr. Rajeev Kumra, Director at TAPMI, stated: “This strategic revamp ensures that our International Business graduates are not only well-versed in foundational business principles but also agile, globally competent professionals ready to take on leadership roles in multinational organizations.”

To learn more, visit www.tapmi.edu.in

Join the [Official] TAPMI MBA Admissions 2025-27 discussion on PaGaLGuY and be part of an engaging community.

Looking for insider updates on top MBA colleges worldwide? Don’t miss out—sign up on PaGaLGuY.com today!

Read More