Management Development Institute Murshidabad (MDIM), the eastern campus of the prestigious MDI Society, marks a milestone in its academic journey with the launch of three distinct programs—Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Online), and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). These additions are a natural extension of the Institute’s long-standing mission: to prepare individuals who think critically, lead responsibly, and contribute meaningfully to the business and policy environment.

Under the leadership of Director Prof. (Dr.) Ajay K. Jain, this expansion signals a focused shift towards offering accessible, research-driven, and professionally relevant learning pathways that align with the evolving needs of both industry and society.

The Fellow Programme in Management is a rigorous, research-intensive path for those aiming to pursue careers in academia and policy. Scholars receive structured support across disciplines, develop expertise in their chosen area, and contribute to high-impact research and teaching that enriches both theory and practice.

The PGDM (Online) brings the MDI classroom to professionals wherever they are—offering a flexible yet comprehensive management education. With expert-led sessions, real-time engagement, and a curriculum designed to mirror the challenges of the modern workplace, it empowers working professionals to grow without pause.

The BBA programme, meanwhile, is a launchpad for young minds. It combines foundational business knowledge with early exposure to experiential learning. From the first year, students engage in practical fieldwork, where they begin applying concepts and exploring leadership through real-world interaction.

With its modern infrastructure, Bloomberg Finance Lab, Computer Centre, RFID-enabled library, and a faculty cohort drawn from reputed institutions such as IIMs, IITs, and international universities, MDI Murshidabad continues to set benchmarks in management education in eastern India and beyond.

Applications are now open for all three programmes.



To learn more or apply, visit www.mdim.ac.in

For admissions-related queries:

