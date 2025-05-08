New Delhi, India – The Foundation for Organisational Research and Education (FORE), a centre of excellence in management education, development, research, and consultancy, has established a new vertical, the FORE School of Jewellery Design (FSJD). The institution has been set up with a forward-looking vision: to offer a comprehensive, industry-relevant approach to jewellery education by blending creativity with technical expertise.

“With FSJD, FORE is expanding its mission of holistic education to the creative industries,” said Dr. B. B. L. Madhukar, Chairman, FORE.

Established as a society in 1981, FORE has been working closely with industry and academia to create a dynamic learning ecosystem focused on innovation, sustainability, and leadership. With multiple verticals and specialised schools now under its umbrella, it serves as the parent institution to one of India’s leading B-Schools, the FORE School of Management (FSM), further strengthening its commitment to holistic education and leadership development.

In collaboration with the renowned Design Academy of India (DAI), FSJD is introducing a 6-month intensive programme in Jewellery Design and Digital Manufacturing (JDDM). The curriculum uniquely integrates traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technologies like CAD/CAM design, 3D printing, gemstone and diamond handling, and practical business skills. With a strong focus on entrepreneurship, the programme also offers internships, industry visits, and masterclasses by senior industry experts.

Innovative Jewellery Design Course

“Jewellery design is not just art; it’s a thriving industry with global potential,” added Dr. Abhay Anand Tiwari, CEO, FSJD.

Curated for those aspiring to build a career in the global jewellery design industry, the JDDM programme stands out for its integration of CAD/CAM jewellery design, advanced manufacturing techniques, and business skills like branding, marketing, and management—ensuring students gain both technical expertise and entrepreneurial readiness.

Intensive and Industry-oriented Pedagogy

Over 6 months, students learn CAD/CAM software (Matrix Gold), 3D printing techniques, manual sketching, and photography. The curriculum includes internships with leading jewellery houses, monthly industry visits, practical business training, masterclasses, gemstone and diamond training with professional equipment, and metal composition aligned with global standards.

The global jewellery industry is witnessing robust growth, offering career opportunities in design, manufacturing, branding, and retail. Skilled professionals are in demand across luxury brands, export houses, online platforms, and startups. FSJD reflects FORE’s commitment to supporting India’s creative economy and design-led employment.

