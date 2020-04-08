MBA Executive Program Course Admission, Eligibility, Fees 2020-2021

Executive MBA is a management course for post graduation. The duration of the course is 2 years and it is also called E-MBA or Online MBA. This course has been specifically designed for professionals who are working.

The design of the course allows it to provide the course curriculum to executives and professionals who desire to climb up the corporate ladder and acquire senior positions in management.

As is the case with any post graduate degree, one has to have a graduation degree in some discipline to be able to pursue this course. One also has to clear an entrance examination and subsequent rounds of qualification.

Once the course is complete, the candidate becomes a wanted human resource in sectors like the IT industry, BPO, telecom, retail, manufacturing, e-commerce and similar sectors which are emerging online.

The candidates become possible options for various senior roles like the CEO, HR executive or manager, marketing manager or executive, finance manager, managing director, etc.

The duration of the course is 2 years.

The eligibility criteria for aspirants of the course are:

The candidate should hold a graduate degree from a university recognized from the respective college or institute. The marks scored by the candidate in their graduation should be at least 50 percent. The candidate should have scored above the minimum cut-off of the particular institute in at least one of various entrance examinations which the university accepts. Once the candidate clears the cut-off of the institute, he or she should then pass the various rounds of selection that the university conducts. These rounds may constitute one or more rounds of group discussions and personal interviews and some other activities as well. The candidate should have enough work experience as prescribed by the institute in either an executive position or as a supervisor.

The average fees for pursuing an online MBA vary a lot. This is because there is a wide variety of colleges in India, both run by the government and privately owned. However, in general the course fees vary from a minimum of INR 8 lakhs to a maximum of INR 25 lakhs.

The average starting salary for an individual once they complete their executive MBA can be anywhere between INR 15 lakhs and INR 80 lakhs. It depends on how one develops themselves during the course.

The companies which recruit the most executive MBAs in India are Accenture, Amazon, Mindtree, Microsoft, SAP Labs, NIIT, Deutsche Bank, Wipro, Sapient, KPMG, Oracle, Google, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Edelweiss.

The executive MBA course was developed in India to offer working professionals a chance to get education in the field of management of the highest degree so that they could work on improving their skills while not having to forsake their jobs.

The degree not only helps them climb up the professional ladder, it also helps them develop the work ethics which form the basis of professionalism in the corporate environment and a strong base for all the different areas of managing a business.

Read More