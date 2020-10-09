NMIMS started its annual registration procedure for the admission into MBA program for offered to the batch 2021 – 23

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has started the online registration procedure for NMIMS MBA program, batch 2021 – 23. Aspirants seeking admission to the MBA program offered by NMIMS must satisfy the qualification and eligibility criteria before filling the registration form available on the official site of NMIMS.

NMIMS offers different specialization program in the field of management. Aspirants will be shortlisted for the admission to NMIMS based on their NMAT by GMAC 2021 score.

Below are the important dates for the NMIMS MBA admission

The official authorities of NMIMS opened the registration window on the official site www.nmat.nmims.edu. Aspirants seeking admission in NMIMS MBA program can register before the closure of registration window, i.e. 14th December 2020.

S.no Events Dates 1. Availability of registration form Available on the official site of NMIMS. 2. End of the registration form 14 th December 2020 3. Enrollment of CD/PI 11 th February to 14 th February. 2021 4. Conduct of CD/PI 18 th February to 10 th March 2021 5. 1 st Merit List 16 th March 2021 6. MBA program commencement 7 th June – 14 th June 2021

Eligibility criteria for NMIMS MBA programme

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has set up certain eligibility criteria for the aspirants seeking admission in MBA programmes.

Aspirants seeking admission in MBA program must secure at least 50% marks in the graduation programme and must have a valid score in NMAT by GMAC. Candidates seeking admission must take mathematics in at equivalent examination.

Below are the MBA programs offered by NMIMS along with their eligibility criteria.

MBA Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Indore/Bengaluru/Hyderabad/MBA HR Mumbai – Aspirants willing to seek admission in MBA programmes Mumbai must secure at least 50 per cent marks in bachelors programme and must have a valid score in NMAT by GMAC.

Dual Degree in MBA Decision Science & Analytics + MS in Business Analytics & Information Management from Purdue University, Mumbai – Aspirants must have a minimum score of 50% in bachelors with a valid score card in NMAT by GMAC. Aspirants must have taken mathematics at the pre-university level (10+2) or equivalent assessment. Candidates willing to take admission in Dual Degree MBA course should get at least a minimum score of 93 with minimums subsections to score or must have secure at least 7.0 in IELTS or higher with minimum subsections score.

MBA Pharmaceutical Management, Mumbai Selection process is separate (Mumbai Campus): – Candidate seeking admission in the MBA Pharmaceutical Management must minimum marks of 50% in both bachelors as well as master’s degree in Pharmacy, Life sciences, Medical Technology and Biotechnology, and MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, Bio-Tech, Bio-Medical. Moreover, Candidate must have a valid scorecard in NMAT by GMAC.

MBA – Business Analytics, Mumbai: – The eligibility criteria for the admission in MBA – Business Analytics (Mumbai) are as follows:

Aspirants must secure a valid score in NMAT by GMAC. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering, mathematics, commerce, or economics with a minimum of 50% marks.

MBA (Digital Transformation), Mumbai: –

Aspirants must have a minimum of 55% in graduation with mathematics as a mandatory subject with a minimum of two-year experience in this industry. Aspirants must secure a valid score card in NMAT by GMAC.

Registration form for NMIMS MBA admission: –

The NMIMs officials have recently released the registration form for MBA program through the online portal available on the NMIMS site.

Aspirants would now be able to fill the registration forms till 14th December 2020. Some details regarding the registration form are mentioned herewith.

Register for NMAT by GMAC on www.nmat.org and application for NMIMS MBA on the official site. Available now Closure of application window 14 th December 2020 Application fees 2200/ – with applicable taxes Mode of application and payment Online

Selection procedure for NMIMS MBA Program

Aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance in the entrance test conducted by NMAT BY GMAC and followed by GD-PI round.

NMIMs offered various management programs for the aspirants seeking admission in the MBA programme like Marketing, HR, Finance, Business Analytics, Operations, Information System, Pharmaceutical Management, Digital Transformation, Dual Degree in MBA Decision Science & Analytics + MS in Business Analytics & Information Management from Purdue University Mumbai.

The officials announced about the fee structure for the academic year 2021 – 2022 which will be informed during the CD/PI.

About NMIMS

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has been offering exceptional learning opportunities in the field of education with a legacy of 40 years.

SVKM’s NMIMS has developed and extended from 1 school and single grounds to 17 unique schools and 8 grounds in India offering over 100+ projects across 16 trains and has risen as one of the main 10 B-schools in India.

MBA programs under the domain of School of Business Management (SBM) at Mumbai grounds; and MBA programs under ‘School of Management’ at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, and Navi Mumbai grounds offer experiential learning experience.

