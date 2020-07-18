Registration and Counselling Schedule Released for IPU CET 2020

A new schedule for centralized online counselling and registration process has been released for the IPU CET 2020, focusing on the submission of counselling participation fee as per the candidates selected through the CAT percentile.

The university has switched to virtual means for the necessary procedure of document verification for the MBA academic session 2020-21. The institution accepts the CAT percentiles of students coming from different categories as per the cut-off list released by the authorities.

The official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has been updated with the necessary details and requirement for registration of centralized online counselling, verification of documents as well as other relevant dates and guidelines.

Important details regarding registration schedule notified

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is notable for an exceptional learning experience as well as curriculum deliverables. The university is well-known for an MBA programme offered to aspirants.

Due to the prevailing health crisis in the nation, the registration and counselling process for the 2020 MBA programme was delayed.

However, since the nation is learning to live in the new normal conditions, the revised dates for registration and counselling of MBA 2020 programme has been released by the college authorities.

As per the schedule released by the university authorities, the registration process for MBA academic sessions will commence through online means from 16th July 2020 onwards.

Moreover, the university has also released guidelines for the fee structure of online counselling sessions and application. As per the guidelines, for the MBA programme, multiple students have successfully paid the registration fee of Rs. 1200/- before the existing pandemic situation.

These students are now requested to pay the counselling participation fee of Rs. 1000/- for the commencement of the session. However, the students who failed to pay the registration and counselling fee of Rs. 1200/- and Rs.1000/- respectively.

The released guidelines also mentioned the deadlines for the registration process as well as the payment of the required fees. For the MBA programme, candidates are requested to register and submit the required documents as well as make the payments by 31st July 2020.

The documents submitted by the registered applicants will be further verified by the authorities between the 17th July 2020 and 5th August 2020.

The official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is updated with the released schedules and candidates willing to apply for the MBA admission procedure can visit the site and check the guidelines and schedule.

Details regarding the steps for registration process under IPU CET 2020

The guidelines and schedule of the registration and counselling session have also been circulated among the students. Moreover, numerous students can apply as per their reserved categories.

It is compulsory for the registered candidates to provide their certificates through online submission under their names. Reserved category certificates of parents or guardians will not be accepted, and the admission procedure of the candidate can be rejected.

Therefore, it is vital to pay attention to the registration process for MBA counselling and admission process.

The necessary steps are listed below.

For already registered candidates, who have successfully registered are required to submit other important documents to the university authorities u must be authentic, and submission of the forged document can cause the cancellation of the admission process. After the submitted documents are verified, the registered candidates are then guided to choose a password. For fresh candidates, the initial requirement would be complete the registration procedure by submitting details like date of birth, gender, father’s name, mother’s name, etc. the registration link has been updated on the university website. An application number would be provided, which would help candidates to log in their accounts whenever necessary. These accounts will display the admission status of the registered candidates.

After the completion of the registration process and receiving the application credentials, the candidates must log in their accounts and are required to upload authentic details like educational qualification, category certificates, date of birth certificates, mark sheets, etc.

Post the submission of details; the required authentic document papers are required to be uploaded. Authentic documents of educational qualifications, date of birth certificates, category details as well as other required documents.

The fresh candidates are also required to submit a registration fee of Rs. 1200/- as well as a counselling fee of Rs. 1000/-

To summarise, the released guidelines and details for the MBA 2020 admission registration and counselling are listed below.

Event Date Admission registration Till 16 th July 2020 Registration fee Rs. 1200/- Counselling application fee Rs. 1000/- Verification of candidates 17 th July 2020 to 5 th August 2020

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University offers a well-structured MBA course to eminent students every year. The university has affiliated MBA colleges and accepts the CAT score achieved in the nation-wide entrance examination.

The two-year programme focuses on the implementation of practical approaches, better strategies and offers excellent exposure to students in the real corporate world.

The further details for the allotment of seats and further joining schedule and guidelines will be released as soon as the registration and counselling procedure gets over. Moreover, the candidates are requested to visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

Moreover, the candidates are also requested to log in their accounts on a regular basis to know more about their admission procedure. As per the prevailing pandemic situation in the country, it is estimated that the new MBA 2020 session will commence through virtual means.

The authorities have been working rigorously to deliver good curriculum deliverable and learning environment to the admitted candidates. Therefore, the selected candidates have been requested to keep themselves updated with the latest admission details and guidelines.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT 2020| XLRI 2020 – Admit Card, Exam, Result

Read More