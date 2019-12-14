MANAGE Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Business Manager, Consultant and Other Posts on manage.gov.in

MANAGE Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Business Manager, Consultant, and Others. Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 3 January 2020. For more details of the same candidates are advised to read the below article carefully.

Important Date

Particulars Dates · Last date of application: · 3 January 2020

Vacancy Details

The vacancy includes-

Business Manager: 1 Post

Manager, Marketing & Communication -1 Post

Manager, Finance -1 Post

Consultant –1 Post

Content Developer -1 Post

Age Limit –

The upper age of the candidate shall not be more than 50 years respectively.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.manage.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager, Finance –

The candidate shall be holding an MBA/PGDM/equivalent Master’s degree in Agri-Business or Finance/Marketing/Agri marketing/Economics/Agri Economics/Technology Commercialization/ Entrepreneurship from UGC acknowledged institute/universities.

Consultant, Content Developer –

The Candidate should be Professional with the MBA/PGDM/equivalent; Master degree in Agri-Business/Finance/ Economics/Agri Economics/Technology Commercialization/ Entrepreneurship/Marketing/Agri Marketing from a distinguished University.

Consultant –

The candidate should hold a Ph.D. (Economics)/MBA/PGDM/Equivalent.

Content Developer-

The candidate should be a Masters in Mass Communication having two-year experience in content writing, article writing and/or blog writing, display advertising content.

Pay Scale-

The pay scale is as follows-

Manager (Finance), Consultant, Manager (Marketing) –

The pay scale for the post of Manager (Finance), Consultant, Manager (Marketing) shall be 1.25 Lakh Per Month respectively.

Content Developer –

The pay scale for the post is 0.50 Lakh Per Month respectively.

Business Manager –

The pay scale for the post is 2.00 Lakh Per Month respectively.

How to apply?

Enthusiastic candidates may fill their details and upload their updated CV before 03 January 2020.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and also keep themselves updated through our page.

