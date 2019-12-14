KSP PSI Admit Card 2019 Released Today for the ET Round on ksp.gov.in, Steps to Download here

KSP PSI Admit Card 2019

The KSP PSI 2019 admit card for Endurance Test & Physical Standard Test for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Men & Women) 2019 has been released by the Karnataka State Police. Candidates applied for this KSP PSI 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of KSP.

It has been stated by the KSP website that the ETPST Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF POLICE SUB-INSPECTOR in (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN) 2019. So, candidates must attend the ET-PST on date mentioned on the call letter without fail.

The KSP PSI 2019 admit card can be downloadable by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. Candidates can download the KSP PSI admit card by providing their Application Number and Date of Birth in the link.

The official website to get more updated details on the KSP PSI 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.ksp.gov.in .

Steps to download KSP PSI Admit Card 2019:

Visit KSP official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Click Here to Know Status” link, given against “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF POLICE SUB-INSPECTOR(CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN)- 2019” link on the home page.

Click on ‘My Application’ on the newly opened window.

Enter your credentials to login.

Click on “Submit” button to proceed further.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the KSP PSI Admit Card 2019 for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, KSP PSI Admit Card Download.

Test Pattern:

Candidates will be needed to run a distance of 1600 meters in 7 minutes while female candidates will run 400 mts in 2 minutes.

There will be Long Jump or High Jump for 3.80Mtrs (In 3 chances only) Or 1.20 Mtrs (In 3 chances only) for male candidates and for female candidates Long Jump or High Jump for 2.50 Mtrs (In 3 chances only) Or 0.90 Mtrs (In 3 chances only).

Also, shot-put, of 5.60 Mtrs (In 3 chances only) and 3.75 Mtrs (In 3 chances only) for male and female candidates respectively, will be conducted.

Candidates getting qualified in the ET round will be called for PSI PST Round. The admit card will contain exam details like date, time and venue of ET 2019.

