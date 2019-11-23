Maharashtra Board Exam 2020 Time Table Released for Class 10 and 12, Check here for Important Dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, abbreviated as the MSBSHSE, is the educational board responsible for looking into the education system and curriculum of the government schools in the state of Maharashtra.

The board is also responsible for conducting the board examinations for classes 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC). The board is currently gearing up for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC examinations for 2020.

MSBSHSE has been regularly updating the students and schools about the 2020 board examinations through its official website. Students are currently in the preparatory mode of examination and have been awaiting the announcement of the date sheet for the Maharashtra Board examinations. This being the apt time, the MSBSHSE has finally released the time-table for both classes 10 and 12 board examination 2020.

With the release of the time-table, students will now be prepared for the examination according to the dates on which they will be held and the gaps between each examination. Schools can also start preparing accordingly and make the necessary arrangements for the exam.

According to the time-table, class 10 Maharashtra board examinations will be conducted between 3rd March to 23rd March 2020. As for class 12, the examination will begin earlier, that is, on 18th February 2020 and will be over by 18th March 2020.

In order to download the date sheet for either of SSC or HSC 2020 examinations, students can follow the steps as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which is http://www.mahahsscboard.in/ Candidates should download the time table from the official website only for the correct dates.

Step-2 : Go to the Latest Notification section on the home page.

Step-3 : For class 10 date sheet, click on the link which reads “SSC March 2020 time table.”

For class 12 date sheet, click on the link which reads “About HSC/SSC Feb/March 2020 timetable.”

Step-4 : The time tables will be downloaded in the PDF format.

Step-5 : Go through the time table carefully and check the dates. Candidates can take a printout of the schedule if they want.

The examination will be held in two slots, that is, a morning slot from 11 am to 2 pm, and an afternoon slot from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Students must now gear up in their preparation process and complete their syllabus on time. It is advised that they also practice mock tests for getting a better idea about the examination. They must also refer to the previous years’ question papers which will be easily available online.

