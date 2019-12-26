Gujarat Class 12th Board Exam Time Table: Exam Starts from 5th March 2020

Gujarat Class 12th Board Time Table

The Gujarat board has announced its 12th Board Time Table for February 2020 on its official website. The exams of the Gujarat Board HSC will be conducted in March. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards are accountable for conveying the 10th & 12th annual examination. A vast number of government and private schools affiliated with the GSEB board.

The exams shall be taken place from March 05, 2020. And the time table released is tentative. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will be delivering the final time table soon on its official website- www.gseb.org .

The timing of the exams shall be from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and the next shift is from 3:00 pm to 6:15 pm. Before this year board has leased the time table on December 05. But this year, the board has delayed the time table also.

Science time table is as follows-

Date Subject 05 Mar 2020, Thu Physics 06 Mar 2020, Fri Chemistry 07 Mar 2020, Sat Mathematics 09 Mar 2020, Mon First Language – Hindi/ Gujarati/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Sindhi Second Language – Gujarati/ Hindi/ Sanskrit/ Farsi/ Arabic/ Prakrit 10 Mar 2020, Tue Computer Education 11 Mar 2020, Wed English – First Language English – Second Language 12 Mar 2020, Thu Biology

For checking the commerce time table go to the official website.

How to download the 12th time table-

On official website. Then click on the link provided on this page.

Once redirected to the main page of the official website. page, click on the “GSEB 12th Time Table 2020” flashing on the screen

A page with the time table pdf will appear on the screen.

The students can review their exam dates. You can also download it for future purposes.

The enrolled students have to revisit these schools to access their admit cards. Last year’s they admit card for Science and General stream was issued on February 25. Therefore, we expect the same for this year too.

Also read, GSEB Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result.

Gujarat Class 12th Board Exam Time Table: Exam Starts from 5th March 2020

