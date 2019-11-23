HomeEngineering Articles
  • Articles

    • JAM 2020 Application Window Re-Opened for Jammu And Kashmir Students on jam.iitk.ac.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    JAM 2020: Candidates from Jammu And Kashmir can register on jam.iitk.ac.in from 22nd NOV to 28th NOV 2019.

    JAM 2020 Application
    JAM 2020 Application Window

    The application window for JAM 2020 to help aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir has been re-opened by the IIT Kanpur. Candidates interested can apply for the admission to IIT Kanpur as soon as possible.

    This registration is being done for the Joint Admission Test being held for M.Sc. admissions in the premier institutes. The organizing institute for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) 2020 is IIT Kanpur.

    The exam for JAM 2020 is scheduled to be on 9th February 2020. The IIT Kanpur accepted the application across India from September 5 to October 9, 2019.

    The official website to do the JAM 2020 registration is www.jam.iitk.ac.in . Candidates must visit the official website and follow the below mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

    Steps to apply for JAM 2020:

    • Visit the official website of JAM 2020.
    • Fill all the details to create login credentials.
    • Login using the user ID and password.
    • Fill the application form thoroughly.
    • Make the application fee payment.
    • Check the application once.
    • Submit and print the application form for future reference.

    Till now only 346 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir registered for JAM 2020. A few aspirants of JAM 2020 from Jammu and Kashmir might not have been able to apply due to unavailability of internet connectivity. This has been cleared through an email received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD.

    Based on the above-mentioned situation, the committee has decided to keep the registration window open for these students from 22nd to 28th November 2019.  Keep visiting the official website of JAM for more information.

    Also read, IIT JAM 2020 Login Registration.

    Read Next

    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in, Check for More Details here
    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 - 2021: Candidates can check the Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE
    Engineering Entrance Exams, Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form Available on nbhm.dae.gov.in, Check Details here
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form: Candidates can apply as the application form is available on nbhm.dae.gov.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Candidates can check here, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details.
    In Engineering  ·  in 2 hours
    HPBOSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020: Check for the Tentative Dates; Final Date Sheet will be released on 20th December 2019
    Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is an official examination board in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is responsible for overlooking the board exams for class 10th and class 12th students across multiple schools in the state. As the board exams conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
    In Engineering  ·  in 3 hours