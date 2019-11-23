JAM 2020 Application Window Re-Opened for Jammu And Kashmir Students on jam.iitk.ac.in

JAM 2020 Application Window

The application window for JAM 2020 to help aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir has been re-opened by the IIT Kanpur. Candidates interested can apply for the admission to IIT Kanpur as soon as possible.

This registration is being done for the Joint Admission Test being held for M.Sc. admissions in the premier institutes. The organizing institute for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) 2020 is IIT Kanpur.

The exam for JAM 2020 is scheduled to be on 9th February 2020. The IIT Kanpur accepted the application across India from September 5 to October 9, 2019.

The official website to do the JAM 2020 registration is www.jam.iitk.ac.in . Candidates must visit the official website and follow the below mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Steps to apply for JAM 2020:

Visit the official website of JAM 2020.

Fill all the details to create login credentials.

Login using the user ID and password.

Fill the application form thoroughly.

Make the application fee payment.

Check the application once.

Submit and print the application form for future reference.

Till now only 346 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir registered for JAM 2020. A few aspirants of JAM 2020 from Jammu and Kashmir might not have been able to apply due to unavailability of internet connectivity. This has been cleared through an email received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD.

Based on the above-mentioned situation, the committee has decided to keep the registration window open for these students from 22nd to 28th November 2019. Keep visiting the official website of JAM for more information.

