CMAT 2020 Result To Be Announced on February 5

The National Testing Agency will announce the CMAT 2020 results before 7th February. As per the latest data from several sources, NTA can publish the results of the Common Management Admission Test 2020 on 5th February 2020. Candidates could challenge the official answer key from 31st January to 2nd February (5 pm).

NTA will release the result on 5th February if no discrepancy is found in the answer key.

The CMAT 2020 exam was conducted on 28th January 2020 in 104 cities. The official answer key and the candidate response sheet of CMAT 2020 was released on 30th January.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates will be able to download the scorecard from the official website of NTA CMAT.

How to Download CMAT 2020 Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT- https://cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results Announced’ tab displayed on the home page. Applicants will get two options to login.

Step 3: Enter your CMAT Id and Password or CMAT Id and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Enter the security pin and submit your login credentials. The next page will display your CMAT 2020 scorecard.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your scorecard for future references.

What is the validity of the CMAT Scorecard?

The CMAT 2020 scorecard will be valid for one year (till 31st December 2020).

Details of CMAT 2020 Scorecard

The CMAT 2020 Scorecard will contain the following details:

Application Number, Roll No.

Name of the candidate.

Names of the candidate’s parents.

Category, Gender, State of Residence.

The minimum marks of each section.

The marks obtained by candidates in each section.

NTA Score or Percentile.

All India Rank.

How is CMAT percentile calculated?

The NTA score reflects the percentage of the candidates securing equal or below marks from each applicant. The following method will determine percentile.

100 x Total number of candidates securing equal or fewer marks than the candidate / (divided by) the total number of candidates appearing in the exam

The NTA Score doesn’t reflect the following.

Aggregate or Average of every section.

The NTA score is not the same as the percentage of the raw marks for each section.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CMAT 2020 Exam

What after CMAT 2020 Results?

Most colleges accepting CMAT scorecard can release the minimum cut-off percentile or composite score soon after the declaration of results. The shortlisted candidates for each college will have to attend the compulsory second stage of the admission process. The second stage of the admission process of all colleges can include:

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interview (PI)

Written Ability Test (WAT)

Different colleges allot different percentages to the CMAT scores for the final weightage component. The score combined with the GD/WAT-PI marks will constitute the final merit list of the college. Management Institutes can also add other factors like academic background, work experience, etc into the final weightage component.

Factors affecting CMAT 2020 Shortlist

The NTA doesn’t have any part in the shortlisting process of the candidates. Only the respective colleges will decide the criteria to shortlist candidates. The following factors can impact the selection process for the Group Discussion and Interview stage.

The total number of applicants appearing for CMAT 2020.

The total number of applications to an institute.

The total number of seats available for the program.

The total number of qualifying candidates.

The difficulty level of the paper.

Read More