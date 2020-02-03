Mental Ability Tricks and Topics

Mental ability topics are amongst the most common aptitude skills tested in any competitive exams. From govt exams to MBA entrances, almost all aptitude tests have an entire section dedicated to mental ability skills. But what does the mental ability section test?

The Mental Ability section is not like academic subjects. The questions require logic and interpretation skills to find the correct answer. Find out the topics and tricks to solve mental ability questions in this article.

Mental Ability Topics

The mental ability section includes both reasoning and interpretation topics. Nonetheless, there is no prescribed syllabus for this area in most of the exams.

Verbal Reasoning

Jumbled Paragraphs/Para-jumbles

Assertion & Reason

Summary Questions

Reading Comprehension

Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation (Tables, Charts, Graphs)

Caselets

Puzzles

Analogy

Blood Relations

Classification

Coding and Decoding

Data Sufficiency

Direction

Logical Sequence of Words

Logical Venn Diagram

Number Series

Sequence

Missing Characters

Spontaneous Reaction Tests

What are the tricks to solve Mental Ability Questions?

No Fixed Theory- Unlike subjects like physics and mathematics, there is no fix theory to solve mental ability problems. Thus, a candidate has to apply various approaches for different types of questions.

The following are the most common questions concerning this section. Find out the tricks to solve the questions along with some examples.

1. To solve any mental ability problem, the candidate needs to read the question carefully. For example, if you are solving a data interpretation question, try to analyze the data very carefully before concluding.

2. Blood Relation Tricks– Prepare a tree diagram by assigning symbols to different members of the family. For example, you can allot a circle for mother, a square symbol for father, etc. While reading the questions, draw the symbols of the members mentioned in the problem. This will help you to get accurate answers to blood relation problems.

3. Coding-Decoding Tricks: Most of the coding-decoding questions have a particular pattern to figure out the problem. Be it letter codes or substitution questions, the pattern is the key to solve the coding and decoding questions.

4. Analogy Tricks– There are various types of verbal analogy questions. The applicants need to find the analogy of one set of words based on the first pair of words. Check the following question for example.

Question

Seismograph : Earthquake :: Taseometer : ?

A) Landslides

B) Strains

C) Resistances

D) Volcanoes

Answer: B

Explanation:

Seismograph measures the intensity of an earthquake.

Similarly, a Taseometer is an instrument to measure physical strains in a structure.

5. Jumbled Paragraph Tricks: Applicants need to identify the opening sentence of the paragraph. The opening of the sentence is important as it gives an introduction to the topic. Similarly, identify the closing sentence. This will help you to find 50% answer to the para jumble question.

6. Assertion And Reason Tricks: The assertion part of the question contains a normal statement. The reason part of the question offers an explanation or statement concerning the assertion. Applicants are given four options to select the right answer. Candidates need to figure out if the assertion and reason statements are true or false and mark the applicable option.

Question

Assertion (A): India’s ‘Republic Day’ falls on 26th January.

Reason (R): Constitution of India, declaring India as a ‘Republic’, came into force on 26th January 1950.

A) if both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

B) if both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A

C) if A is true but R is false

D) if A is false but R is true

Answer: A

7. Direction Sense Tricks: There are four main directions and four cardinal directions. The best way to solve a direction problem is to draw a diagram of the four main directions- North, East, South and West. Keep adding person/directions to the diagram while reading the question.

Example.

One morning after sunrise, Ramesh was standing facing a pole. The shadow of the pole fell exactly to his right. To which direction was he facing?

A) East

B) West

C) South

D) Data is inadequate

Answer: C) South

Explanation:

The sun rises in the east and Ramesh’s shadow falls to his right. Hence, he is facing South.

