Big Data Analytics Program at GIM

Goa Institute of Management has forever believed in the idea that “Learning never stops”, and has lived up to it, in the last 25 years. Hence, it is important for the institute to be conscious of the dynamic trends and constant flux across various domains in the business world, to create better leaders for tomorrow.

Keeping all of these factors in mind, GIM launched Post Graduate Management in Big Data Analytics last year with an initial batch of 60, with the strength doubled for this year.

On a broad scale, data analytics technologies and techniques provide a means of analysing data sets and drawing conclusions about them to help organizations make informed business decisions. Big data analytics is a form of advanced analytics, which involves complex applications with elements such as predictive models, statistical algorithms and what-if analyses powered by high-performance analytics systems.

The vision for this programme is to prepare future-ready managers who are well versed with the prowess of BDA with hands-on experience with handling of tools and techniques in vogue, to manage their respective domains most effectively.

Below are some key insights into the programme:

Average Salary: 12.25 LPA for 2018-2020 batch

Highest Salary: 16.48LPA Ranked sixth among full-time data science courses in India by Analytics India Magazine, 2019. 100% final placement for the PGDM-BDA batch of 2018-2020. Five Month-long structured Industry Internship SAS Powered Lab Sessions Hands-on and problem-solving mode of learning Globally benchmarked curriculum validated by the board of studies comprising of eminent practitioners & academicians from India and abroad.

The top recruiters for this academic year were:

Royal Bank of Scotland, Dunhumby, Oppo, EY, Citi Bank, GE, HDFC Bank, Lowes, Tata Motors, IBM, Neilsen, UB, Deloitte, HSBC, Indiabulls, Kantar Analytics, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Zee5, Axis Bank, Johnson & Johnson, Virtusa, Luminous India, Edelweiss Tokio, Convergytics, HDFC life, Cognizant, Thoughtworks, IFB, Eclerx, Empower Retirement, Gartner, PPG Asian Paints, Tata Capital, Scalefactor, Kaleidofin, Bosch, Zolostays, NetApp, MAQ Software, Emplay Analytics, Olx.

The exam scores accepted would be- GAAT score and XAT / CAT / GMAT or CMAT and the candidates for PGDM (BDA) will need to take an online aptitude test called GAAT (GIM Analytics Aptitude Test).

