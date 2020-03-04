IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad; Check Advantages and Disadvantages

The Masters in Business Administration is one of the most popular Postgraduate courses in the world. In India, more and more students aim to pursue an MBA degree after graduation. As a QS Report highlights, the demand for MBA in India seems to rise even though the worldwide trend is spiralling down a bit.

Even in India, the South Indian region houses some of the best Indian and Asian Management Institutes. Two such leading colleges offering a full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management or MBA degree in South India are IBS Hyderabad and IMT Hyderabad.

As evident in the name, both colleges are situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. Both institutes have the reputation of being the top MBA colleges in both South India and India. The following aspects will help a candidate to determine the right college for them.

IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad Quick Highlights

Factors IBS Hyderabad IMT Hyderabad Fees for 2-years PGDM/MBA (in INR) 7.10 Lacs 14 Lacs Highest Salary in INR National: 16.05 International: 50.23 17.33 LPA Average Salary Package (in INR) 7.32 Lacs Range: 6.25 to 7.93 Lacs Intake Capacity 1100 240

Striking Factors

IBS Hyderabad: The ICFAI Business School (IBS) in Hyderabad is a leading Business school of South India. It is one of the 9 IBS campuses and part of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, a Deemed University under the UGC 1956 Act. It is one of the few B-schools in Asia with a 1000+ intake capacity. The 91-acre campus incorporates several amenities and state-of-the-art facilities. IBS Hyderabad’s objective is to provide the finest and ethical management education that is both modern and industry-relevant.

IBS Hyderabad is one of the earliest management institutes to receive international SAQS Accreditation. It is also one of the first B-schools to get the CRISIL A+ Grade.

IMT Hyderabad: The Institute of Management Technology located in Hyderabad, Telangana is another top MBA school in India. It is the newest campus of the IMT group and has been successful in establishing as a premier B-school. Besides offering top management education, the institute focuses on the development of skill sets and personal growth.

Disadvantages of PGDM/ MBA: IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad

IBS Hyderabad

The institute offers a General MBA

Huge MBA batch size implies the lack of proper faculty attention.

Based on the students’ opinion, most of the students get average salary packages.

Lower highest salary offers than IMT Hyderabad.

IMT Hyderabad

Offers a PGDM degree unlike the MBA degree of IBS Hyderabad.

Almost costs twice as the IBS Hyderabad.

Salient Features of IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad

IBS Hyderabad

Continuously ranks amongst the best MBA colleges in India.

Offers World-class education.

Facilities: Numerous academic halls, auditoriums, library, labs, Simulation software, Swimming Pool and many more amenities.

Preeminent faculty.

Large Network of 6000+ alumni working in 500+ organizations.

Sports Facilities: Modernistic Indoor and Outdoor Badminton Courts, Squash Court, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Gyms, Football and Cricket grounds.

Excellent Placement Record- 96% On-campus and 4% off-campus placement record for the 2019 placement batch.

Interactive Learning Techniques.

Offers an MBA degree.

Fewer fees than IMT Hyderabad.

IMT Hyderabad

Continuously rank amongst the best management institutes in South India.

Exceptional 98.7% placement record for the 2017-19 batch.

A huge network of 13 thousand alumni spread across the globe.

IMT Hyderabad boasts Business Analytics, Management, Digital Marketing and Leadership Excellence centres.

Exposure to global management through student exchange programmes.

Collective learning with an emphasis on futuristic management domains.

Contemporary Curriculum.

100+ companies visit the campus for recruitment purposes every year.

Good Student-Faculty ratio.

