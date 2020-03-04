HomeMBA Articles
  • Articles

    • IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad; Check Advantages and Disadvantages

    Posted on by Vasudha

    The Masters in Business Administration is one of the most popular Postgraduate courses in the world. In India, more and more students aim to pursue an MBA degree after graduation. As a QS Report highlights, the demand for MBA in India seems to rise even though the worldwide trend is spiralling down a bit.

    Even in India, the South Indian region houses some of the best Indian and Asian Management Institutes. Two such leading colleges offering a full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management or MBA degree in South India are IBS Hyderabad and IMT Hyderabad.

    As evident in the name, both colleges are situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. Both institutes have the reputation of being the top MBA colleges in both South India and India. The following aspects will help a candidate to determine the right college for them.

    IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad Quick Highlights

    Factors IBS Hyderabad IMT Hyderabad
    Fees for 2-years PGDM/MBA (in INR) 7.10 Lacs 14 Lacs
    Highest Salary in INR National: 16.05

    International: 50.23

    		 17.33 LPA
    Average Salary Package (in INR) 7.32 Lacs Range: 6.25 to 7.93 Lacs
    Intake Capacity 1100 240

    Striking Factors

    IBS Hyderabad: The ICFAI Business School (IBS) in Hyderabad is a leading Business school of South India. It is one of the 9 IBS campuses and part of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, a Deemed University under the UGC 1956 Act. It is one of the few B-schools in Asia with a 1000+ intake capacity. The 91-acre campus incorporates several amenities and state-of-the-art facilities. IBS Hyderabad’s objective is to provide the finest and ethical management education that is both modern and industry-relevant.

    IBS Hyderabad is one of the earliest management institutes to receive international SAQS Accreditation. It is also one of the first B-schools to get the CRISIL A+ Grade.

    IMT Hyderabad: The Institute of Management Technology located in Hyderabad, Telangana is another top MBA school in India. It is the newest campus of the IMT group and has been successful in establishing as a premier B-school. Besides offering top management education, the institute focuses on the development of skill sets and personal growth.

    Disadvantages of PGDM/ MBA: IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad

    IBS Hyderabad

    • The institute offers a General MBA irrespective of the specialization.
    • Huge MBA batch size implies the lack of proper faculty attention.
    • Based on the students’ opinion, most of the students get average salary packages.
    • Lower highest salary offers than IMT Hyderabad.

    IMT Hyderabad

    • Offers a PGDM degree unlike the MBA degree of IBS Hyderabad.
    • Almost costs twice as the IBS Hyderabad.

    Salient Features of IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad

    IBS Hyderabad

    • Continuously ranks amongst the best MBA colleges in India.
    • Offers World-class education.
    • Facilities: Numerous academic halls, auditoriums, library, labs, Simulation software, Swimming Pool and many more amenities.
    • Preeminent faculty.
    • Large Network of 6000+ alumni working in 500+ organizations.
    • Sports Facilities: Modernistic Indoor and Outdoor Badminton Courts, Squash Court, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Gyms, Football and Cricket grounds.
    • Excellent Placement Record- 96% On-campus and 4% off-campus placement record for the 2019 placement batch.
    • Interactive Learning Techniques.
    • Offers an MBA degree.
    • Fewer fees than IMT Hyderabad.

    IMT Hyderabad

    • Continuously rank amongst the best management institutes in South India.
    • Exceptional 98.7% placement record for the 2017-19 batch.
    • A huge network of 13 thousand alumni spread across the globe.
    • IMT Hyderabad boasts Business Analytics, Management, Digital Marketing and Leadership Excellence centres.
    • Exposure to global management through student exchange programmes.
    • Collective learning with an emphasis on futuristic management domains.
    • Contemporary Curriculum.
    • 100+ companies visit the campus for recruitment purposes every year.
    • Good Student-Faculty ratio.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IMT Hyderabad PGDM Admissions 2020-22

    Read Next

    Do 70 percentile candidates have chances of getting into IFMR?
    IFMR Graduate School of Business is accepting applications for the 2020-2022 MBA batch. It is a top MBA college located in the Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh. The MBA programme of IFMR is a 2-year full-time residential programme that focuses on 8 areas of management. The excellence and quality of IFMR’s
    In MBA  ·  in 26 minutes
    IFMR GSB: Life at IFMR
    The origin of the Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Graduate School of Business dates back to 1970 when it was established as a non-profit organization in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Now, it is a premier B-school situated in the new campus in the Sri City area of Andhra Pradesh that is 80 km away
    In MBA  ·  in 27 minutes
    IFMR GSB MBA 2020 Selection Criteria, Process, Cut-Off
    The Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Graduate School of Business is a premier institute of South India offering a full-time MBA degree. The institute is located 80 km away from Chennai in the Sri City, a Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh. The applications for IFMR’s 2-year flagship MBA programme is open. Candidates
    In MBA  ·  in 48 minutes
    Why IMT Hyderabad?: Through ROI Lens
    The Institute of Management Technology in Hyderabad is the fourth and newest campus of the IMT Group. The IMT Group is famous for offering world-class MBA equivalent degrees in India. Being part of the same group, IMT Hyderabad aspires to not only provide the best management education to the students but also prepare them to
    In MBA  ·  in 3 hours
    IBS Hyderabad vs IMT Hyderabad; Check Advantages and Disadvantages
    The Masters in Business Administration is one of the most popular Postgraduate courses in the world. In India, more and more students aim to pursue an MBA degree after graduation. As a QS Report highlights, the demand for MBA in India seems to rise even though the worldwide trend is spiralling down a bit. Even
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours