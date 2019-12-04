CBSE withdraws affiliation of DPS School; Blame on Gujarat Government; Check Details on cbse.nic.in

CBSE withdraws affiliation of DPS School

The parents of the students finally broke their silence on the Delhi Public School (East)on Monday expressed anger at the CBSE canceling the affiliation of the school and blamed the Gujarat government of not stepping in time.

The withdrawal of the affiliation of the school, located at Hirapur near Ahmedabad, with “immediate effect” for leasing out land to controversial godman Swami Natyananda for his ashram.

The report submitted by the state government stating that the school had produced a “produced NOC”, parents gathered outside the school campus and alleged the government “failed” to take action against the school before the Nithyananda row emitted.

The recent report from the state education department seeking explanation on how the school land was leased to the ashram without the board’s permission, after cases of children enrolled there (ashram) being illegally withheld came to light.

Nithyananda and his two disciples are bearing the charges of abduction and wrongful imprisonment of children under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Parents confirmed that they would launch a united fight against the state government and may take legal recourse to assure that education of their wards does not get affected due to the CBSE order.

There were around 800 students enrolled at the school. “We came to know through media that the affiliation of the school has been canceled. We want to assure that our wards study here and nowhere else. We do not care whether the management of the school is arrested or charged,” confirmed Shoeb Sheikh one of the parents.

And also added that they aren’t ready to shift the students to any other random school.

While canceling the affiliation of the school, the CBSE, however, allowed students of classes 10 and 12 to appear for the Board’s examination in the year 2020, and the shifting of students of classes 9 and 11 to near CBSE-affiliated schools respectively.

Additionally, the School principal Hitesh Puri cannot be reached. The school had also said the land allocated to the religious institution is not part of school premises. The report is conflicting with the findings of the state education department.

Meantime, the disciples and staff of the Nithyananda ashram located on the premises of the school have left with their luggage reportedly for the Bengaluru ashram, after the school asked them to leave the place.

