LBSIM Delhi Final Placement 2021: Witnessed offers from top regular and new recruiters – Microsoft, PhonePe, Barclays, & more

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi (LBSIM) has lived up to its glorious past and witnessed yet another successful placement season for the batch of 2019 – 21. Despite the grim situation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the placement season at LBSIM began on a high note, witnessing over 290 offers from over 80 companies

covering all major domains like Finance, Sales & Marketing, General Management, HR, and Operations alongside the new addition of many eminent recruiters.

Key Highlights

100% placement despite economic stress due to COVID-19.

The highest package offered stood at Rs. 32 LPA with the average package being Rs. 9.2 LPA.

20% increase in PPO/PPI offers from esteemed companies like Marico, Marsh India, Microsoft.

More than 80 top recruiting companies participated in the placement process, including many first-time recruiters like Microsoft, PhonePe, Barclays, etc.

Witnessed participation of over 280 students in the placement season 2021.

Over 290 offers were made by 80 companies.

Top Recruiters

EY, Marico, Asian paints, Deloitte, New Gen Software, Marsh, Wipro, Tech Mahindra were some of the top recruiting companies that made offers for various diverse profiles.

New Recruiters

Placement season 2021 witnessed around a 40% rise in first-time recruiters.

Companies making the first-time offers include top MNCs like Microsoft, Capgemini, Barclays, Razorpay, PayU Money, HCL Technologies, ClassPlus, LT Foods, Blackstone, Hindware, and many more.

Sector-Wise Breakup

Finance

Recognizing LBSIM’s competency in the financial sector, reputed MNCs like EY India, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, Bain, Marsh India, EY GDS, The Smart Cube, etc., offered coveted job profiles in the domain of finance. Domestic banks also made their presence felt in this placement season, with ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, etc., providing lucrative offers to the students.

Marketing

Sales and Marketing profiles were offered by companies like Asian Paints, Marico, LT Foods, Schindler, TVS Motors, Daikin Air conditioners, SRF Ltd, etc. Financial and Marketing research profiles were offered by prominent Companies like The Smart Cube, Kantar, ZS Associates, Cians Analytics, etc.

IT and Research & Consultancy

With its robust growth story, the IT and Research & Consultancy domain was also well represented by companies like Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, New Gen Software, Collabera Technologies, etc. coming for on-campus placements.

Engineering & Durables

Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and others made their existence known by extending offerings to students.

Summer Internships

Over 60 companies had shown up for the summer internship process on a pan-India basis for the Batch 2020-22. This internship season witnessed first-time associations with marquee organizations like Google, Fidelity Investments, Weikfeild Foods, Ford, Jaquar and Co., and many more. The highest monthly stipend offered stood at Rs. 96,500 and the average monthly pay offered was at Rs.19,500.

We would like to sincerely thank our esteemed recruiters who have extended their confidence in LBSIM, Delhi by offering desired profiles and roles while playing the role of a catalyst in building the future of all our students. We would also like to extend an invitation to respected recruiters for future placement seasons. With a legacy of 25 years, LBSIM Delhi proves to be among Top B-Schools with the best ROI.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for LBSIM Admission 2020-2022

Read More