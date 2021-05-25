IIM Jammu releases its Placement Reports 2021

On May 22nd, 2021, The Indian Institute of Management, Jammu publicized its official placement report. These reports documented the comprehensive placements and provided the testimonial of the quality of education that thrives on the campus. These reports summarize the placement proceedings of both the finals and summer batch, that is, the fourth and the fifth batch respectively. These batches consisted of comprehensive aspects like academic background, ethnicity, work experience, and gender. This year, the holistic campus of IIM Jammu witnessed a large footfall with over 100 companies visiting the campus in the final placement season and over 116 companies visiting in the summer placement season.

For the final placement round, the students were presented with enthralling opportunities in the domains like analytics, consulting, and strategy. Along with this, students were also offered the role in transformational and upcoming domains of marketing, finance, and operations. The placement season proved an added advantage for the transforming space of IIM Jammu, as it saw participation from leading organizations in the industry. Some of the most prominent recruiters were, Deloitte, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HCL Technologies, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank. The new recruiters in the list were ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited, CEAT, Kotak Mahindra, and Vedanta, among many more. The highest CTC offered in this placement season stood at INR 32 LPA, the top quartile CTC was INR 14.48 LPA, whereas the average and median CTC was INR 10.34 LPA and INR 10 LPA respectively. The final placement round witnessed a total of 104 offers being received.

The summer placement season was a huge success for the institute as of the 223 students in enrolled in the flagship program a sweeping total of 100 percent of students were placed for the summers. It was furthermore a success as more than 116 companies visited the campus. Some of the leading realms from which the campus saw huge participation were, Automotive, FinTech, Consulting, Logistics, Media, Healthcare, IT, FMCG, Real estate, among several others. The roles offered to the students were of varied range and different challenging competencies. Some of these roles were Growth Hacker Marketing, Equity Research, Strategy Consulting, Brand Management, and Executive Operations. The prominent recruiters in the summer placement season were Vedanta, Optum, Amul, Parle, Bosch, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Outlook Group, S&P Global, V-Guard, Noveltech, Sodexo, etc. The highest stipend for the placement season was valued at INR 300000. The top quartile stipend and the average stipend were valued at INR 93243 and INR 44829 respectively. In all this season saw an average of 223 offers that were rolled out to the students.

The comprehensive growth of individuals at IIM Jammu is very well substantiated through these holistic placement reports. The thriving nature of the talent in the campus and the innovative spirit that every student imbibes surely attracted the companies. This was further manifested in every organization’s long association with the holistic space of IIM Jammu.

Link(s) of the Placement reports published on the official website-

Summer Placement Report:

http://www.iimj.ac.in/sites/default/files/2021-05/Summers%20Placement%20Report%20%282%29.pdf

Final Placement Report:

http://www.iimj.ac.in/sites/default/files/2021-05/Final%20Placement%20Report%2019-21.pdf

