Air India (AIATSL) Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Customer Service Agents (CSA) Post on 9th December, Check here for Important Information

There is an important update for the candidates interested in starting a career in the aviation industry. As per the latest notification published by Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), applications are being invited from interested candidates for the profile of Customer Service Agents (CSA). The Air India Recruitment 2019 is being conducted to select suitable candidates to meet the immediate as well as future requirements. The employment will be on a fixed-term contract and for a period of 5 years.

The candidates will be deployed at the following station of the Northern region. Candidates who satisfy the eligibility criteria specified under Air India Recruitment 2019 can attend the walk-in-interview that will be organised on 9th December 2019 from 8.00 AM onwards. A total of two vacancies are to be filled under the Air India Recruitment 2019.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies advertised under Air India Recruitment 2019 must attend the walk-in interview at the “Days Hotel by Wyndham Parikarma, City Centre, Near Jyoti Chowk, Jalandhar, Punjab – 144001.” As the interviews will commence from 8.00 AM onwards and will end by 11.00 AM, candidates should reach the venue at least half an hour before the scheduled start.

Candidates must bring in the completed application form in the prescribed format, along with their educational documents, experience certificates, and other testimonials to substantiate their application. Along with a demand draft for Rs. 1000/-, in favour of “Air India Ltd.,” payable at Delhi, must be annexed towards the non-refundable application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, or Ex-servicemen category are exempt from payment of application fee. Along with the originals, candidates must also bring copies of their documents as the same may be required at the time of interview.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Important information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to Air India Recruitment 2019: –

The selection of the candidates under Air India Recruitment 2019 will be made on the basis of performance in the written test, literacy test, trade test, and pre-employment medical examination.

The minimum acceptable qualification for Air India Recruitment 2019 is a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university along with proficiency in English, Hindi, and the local language.

Acceptable age limit for Air India Recruitment 2019 is: – SC/ST candidates should not be less than 18 years old and should not be more than 30 years old. OBC candidates should not be less than 18 years old and should not be more than 28 years old. General category candidates should not be less than 18 years old and should not be more than 25 years old.

Candidates should have at least 1-year work experience working with an airline or reputed travel agency along with IATA/Recognized training institute in reservation / ticketing / aviation sales.

Air India (AIATSL) Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Customer Service Agents (CSA) Post on 9th December, Check here for Important Information was last modified:

Read More