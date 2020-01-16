KSRTC 2020 Admit Card for Technical Assistant and Security Guard Posts to be Released on kea.kar.nic.in

KSRTC 2020 Admit Card

The admit card of Common Aptitude Test (CAT) for the post of Technical Assistant and Security Guard will soon be released by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Candidates applied for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of KSRTC.

KSRTC 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 02 February 2020 (Sunday) from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM for the post of Technical Assistant and from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM for Security Assistant Posts. Total number of questions to be asked in this exam are 100 of 100 marks. The duration of the KSRTC exam will be 75 mins.

The KSRTC Recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 726 post of Technical Assistant and 200 Posts of Security Assistant Posts.

The online link to get more details on the examination and to download the KSRTC Admit Card 2020 for Technical Assistant and Security Guard Posts is www.kea.kar.nic.in .

Steps to download KSRTC Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of KSRTC as mentioned above.

Click on the “KSRTC Admit Card 2020” link on the KSRTC home page.

Enter the Individual KSRTC credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the KSRTC 2020 admit card.

Take a print of the KSRTC 2020 admit card for future reference.

The subjects on which the questions will be asked are from Current Events, General Knowledge of Indian History, Economic, Constitution, Geography, Day to day life science and Technology, Basic Knowledge of Public Transport and Labour Relations, Leadership Communication, Inter Personal Relation and Decision-Making Skill and Computer Knowledge.

For the post of Technical Assistant, the questions will also be from the Knowledge of Automobile and Mechanical Engineering.

<noscript><iframe title="KSRTC technical assistant and security guard hall ticket" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qEc6zv59tK0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More