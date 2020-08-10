Know all details about CMAT Registration Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been working rigorously to bring things to normal. The global pandemic has posed several hurdles on both the students and the testing agency due to restriction on public gathering and travel.

Therefore, all the admission related activity was brought to a halt due to the outbreak of the pandemic. However, people have been trying to adjust to the new normal and have commenced the halted admission and examination activities.

On a similar note, the NTA has decided to upon the registration window for CMAT 2021 , thus, opening the career pathway for hundreds of eminent candidates.

Recent updates on CMAT 2021 Registration

In a recent update, the NTA has released an estimated date for the registration process for CMAT 2021. The registration window is likely to open in the 1st week of November 2020 till the 2nd week of December.

The candidates can apply within this duration for giving the CMAT 2021 examination. Due to the global pandemic, there have been several changes in the admission related activities; therefore, the NTA has been considering several factors before issuing any update while also addressing public safety issues and the comfort of the candidates.

About CMAT 2021

The CMAT is a national-level examination conducted every year by the NTA. The score achieved in the test is considered while taking admission into some of the most well-known AICTE accredited management institutions. More than 1000 management institutions accept the CMAT score for the further selection process.

CMAT Registration Details

The official link for the registration process will be activated soon on the official website. However, once the release of the link, it becomes necessary for candidates to get themselves registered before filling the application form.

Moreover, NTA will also be allowing candidates to correct the details submitted in the application form. The candidates can make the necessary change in the application form submitted on the CMAT website.

The registration link is likely to be activated in the 1st week of November and will allow candidates to apply for the CMAT 2021 examination till mid-December.

The final examination is likely to be conducted in the last week of January 2021. Moreover, the results for the same would be positively up on the official website in February.

To summarise, the candidates must keep a check on the following mentioned dates.

CMAT 2021 Activities Estimated date as per the guidelines released by NTA Registration window opening for CMAT 2021 1 st week of November 2020 Closure of Registration window for CMAT 2021 2 nd week of December 2020 CMAT application correction 2 nd week of December 2020 Last date for submission of application fee, uploading signature and photograph 2 nd week of December 2020 Release of Admit Card December 2020 end Final CMAT 2021 Examination Last week of January 2021 Result Declaration February 2021

Requirement for Application procedure for CMAT 2021

The application link will be released in the 1st week of November; however, the candidates must make sure that to keep important documents and details handy. Certain necessary items are mentioned below, which should be present during the time of applying for CMAT 2021.

Scanned photograph of the candidate. The photograph must be of passport size. Scanned signature of the candidate. The signature would be later uploaded in the application form. Education details and qualification information A valid email id. All the necessary details regarding the admission would be received on the mentioned email id. Therefore, the email id must be valid and working. Valid contact number of the candidate. The aspirants would further receive SMS confirmation and notification related to the admission status. Credit/Debit card for making the application fee payment.

Apart from the above-mentioned items, the candidate must make sure that there is good network connectivity along with a printer. Moreover, the candidate must also make a copy of the filled application form for future purpose.

The information entered in the form must be re-check multiple time to avoid mistakes. However, if a candidate finds any mistake in the data submitted, he/she can apply for a correction process.

Application procedure for CMAT 2021

The application procedure is usually divided into 3 sections, i.e. registration process, payment of application fee and filling up of the online application form. The following steps can help candidates in filling the application form for CMAT 2021 correctly.

Step 1- the link for the application form will be released on the official website of NTA. The candidates must visit the website

Step 2- Candidates must click on the self-registration tab

Step 3- Now the candidates must enter all the necessary information as per the requirement. The candidate must enter their Aadhaar card detail, contact details, address, etc. correctly.

Step 4- The candidates must verify every detail mentioned in the registration form before submitting it. This would get the candidate registered for the CMAT 2021. However, filling the application form is also compulsory

Step 5- Now the candidate must submit the application fee for applying for CMAT 2021. This can be done through a credit/debit card, net banking facility or through cash payment at nearest SBI Bank. In case of cash payment, the candidates are required to submit three copies of the challan received from the bank.

Step 6- Post the submission of application fee, the candidates can now fill the CMAT 2021 application form. Information like the candidate’s name, father’s name, date of birth, etc. must be entered correctly.

Step 7- The candidates would also be asked to share their top 3 preferences for the exam centre.

Step 8- Scanned passport size photograph, as well as the signature of the candidate, must also be submitted.

Guidelines for uploading signature and photograph

The application process would be incomplete without uploading the signature and the photograph. However, the dimensions and format for the photograph and signature must be correct. Only then it would be uploaded successfully.

The candidates are always advised to keep these handy to avoid complications while filling the application form. The details for the required scanned signature and photograph are mentioned below.

Scanned signature

Size- ≤ 30 Kb

Dimension- 60 X 90 pixels

Format- JPEG

Scanned passport size photograph

Size- ≤ 60 Kb

Dimension- 140 X 160 pixels

Format- JPEG

Application Fee Details for CMAT 2021

The application fee for CMAT 2021 is based on the category a candidate belongs to. Moreover, different fee structures have been developed for males and females as well.

The decision was taken considering the gender parity faced by females in an MBA institution. The fee structure for candidates based on their gender and category is mentioned below.

Gender General Category Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) SC / ST candidates Transgenders Male 1600/- 1000/- 800/- 700/- Female 1000/- 1000/- 700/-

Application Correction Details for CMAT 2021

The window for application correction is likely to open from the 2nd week of November. However, the candidates must avoid making unnecessary errors while filling the application form initially.

This would avoid several complications and will save time too. Moreover, the candidates must also upload the images before the last date of the registration, thus, avoiding unexpected hurdles.

The link for the correction window will also be released on the official website of NTA. Therefore, the aspirants must check the website regularly for latest updates and announcement.

