Know all about the CMAT Exam Pattern and Structure

Amidst the global pandemic, the students and young professionals of the country have been raising their concerns regarding the admission process since the past couple of months. The students have been demanding the authorities to take necessary actions and find solutions to their concerns.

On the other hand, the educational authorities, and institutions to have been working rigorously to smoothen the process of examinations, admissions, counselling, etc. amidst the havoc created by the health crisis.

Moreover, the schedules for several tests have also been wither rescheduled or postponed until further notice.

Every day one or the other institution has been releasing updates on the admission activities and other events for the students. On a similar note, the exam pattern and structure for the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) conducted by NTA has also been released.

More about CMAT

CMAT is conducted every year for selecting eminent candidates for admission into management institute affiliated by AICTE. The score achieved in the CMAT is utilised for getting admission into some of the most well-known b-school locating in different regions of the country.

The examination is conducted in an online mode, thus, opening the pathway of getting admission into more than 1000 management programmes.

Furthermore, some of the most common institutions which select candidates based on the scores of CMAT are the Goa Institute of management, K J Somaiya Institute of management, etc. among others.

For the coming up session, the CMAT is planned to be conducted in the month of January 2021, with the declaration of result in the month of February 2021. Moreover, the registration process is likely to be initiated in the month of November-December.

The admit card is estimated to be released in the month of December as well. This computer-based examination is taken by thousands of aspirants for selection into eminent management institutions of their choice.

Important details

The authorities have released the exam pattern as well as other important guidelines for the test. The essential details and guidelines for CMAT 2021 are listed below. The candidates are advised to take a note of the details so that no important point is missed.

CMAT 2021 Exam Format Details CMAT examination mode Online based examination conducted through a computer CMAT examination duration 3 hours (180 minutes) CMAT examination sessions 1 shift in the morning 1 shift in the afternoon CMAT Paper Sections Total sections- 4 25 question each CMAT marking format Positive marking of plus 4 Negative marking of minus 1 for every question Total Number of CMAT questions 100 CMAT 20201 examination date 24 th January 2021 CMAT Result Declaration In the month of February CMAT Admit Card Release In the month of December

CMAT Exam Format

The following details about the CMAT 2021 examination provide a glimpse at the format of the CMAT. The candidates must be well-versed with the following details and must sure that none of the following details is missed out while preparing for the test or while giving the examination.

The CMAT 2021 is an online computer-based examination which is conducted for more than 70,000 candidates every year.

The scores achieved in the test are further utilised in the selection process of the candidates, allowing them to pursue a course in management from some of the top universities of the country.

The CMAT score is utilised only for the admission into management programs like MBA, PGDM, etc. among others

The CMAT examination is conducted for a duration of 180 minutes, i.e. 3 hours.

The test paper is divided into four sections namely: –

– Quantitative Aptitude

– English Language and Grammar

– General awareness

– Logical and Analytical Reasoning

The total number of questions is 100, and the maximum marks are for 400.

For every correct answer, the candidates would be award a plus 4 marks. Moreover, there is a negative marking scheme, as well. For every incorrect answer, minus 1 mark would be deducted as a penalty. Therefore, the candidates are advised to attempt the question wisely, such that limited negative marking is done and the maximum positive score is achieved.

In case of an unanswered question, marks will neither be deducted nor allotted.

Before giving the final examination, the candidates must practice enough. Mock tests are released by the examination conducting body, NTA, to allow the candidates to get well-versed with the exam format and the types of question.

The Mock tests by the NTA will also be released during the examination time. The mock test would be released on the official website of NTA.

After the mock tests, the candidates will get a glimpse of the examination pattern and the types of question which have the possibility to be featured on the final day of the CMAT test.

After the release of the test centre, the candidates will be allotted a test centre along with the timings of reporting to the centre and other necessary details. Moreover, at the test centre, the candidate would also be allotted a particular seat and a rough paper for doing the necessary calculations.

No break would be provided once the examination begins. The candidates must not carry unnecessary items like jewellery, papers, bottles, etc. Moreover, the candidates would not get any other piece of paper other than the exam paper and a rough sheet.

Moreover, the candidates are advised to reach the test centre 90 minutes before the test begins.

Apart from the above-mentioned guidelines, the candidate must be well aware of the syllabus and the test format. The questions must be attempted wisely, thus, aiming for maximum positive scoring.

