CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020: Application Process ends Today on nta.nic.in, Check for More Details here

CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020

The notification has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA for closing down the registration process of CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020 today, November 30, 2019. Those candidates who haven’t yet applied for the Common Management Aptitude Test – CMAT 2020 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test – GPAT 2020 shall visit the official site of NTA. Candidates are recommended to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying.

Important Dates:

Particulars Date The registration process was started- November 1, 2019. Admit card for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 will be released- December 24, 2019, CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 exam results will be declared- February 3, 2020 The examination will be on conducted January 24, 2019.

How to Apply?

Candidates shall apply for the same by following the below steps-

Read the notification carefully before applying for the same.

Then once decided to go to the official site of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in and GPAT at www.gpat.nta.nic.in .

Then select and Fill Online Application Form link accessible on the main page.

Once the new page pops open where candidates can fill in the application form and upload the scanned images of the candidate’s passport size photo and candidate’s signature.

Make sure you pay online by using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, PAYTM.

Then put all credentials submit and keep print out of the confirmation page for further need.

Also note that the CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 exam results will be declared on February 3, 2020, respectively. And the GPAT is carried for admissions to various Pharmacy or M. Pharma courses in the country while CMAT is led for admission to MBA courses in the country. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of NTA and also keep themselves updated through our page.

