DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Paper I and II, Check here for more Details

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is one of the most respected research institutions of India operating under the Ministry of Defence. It undertakes research and development for advanced battle systems that can be sued by different wings of the Indian Army.

With over 60 laboratories spread across multiple cities of India, DRDO is always looking for talented candidates for various vacancies available across multiple positions. Under the latest DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Recruitment, applications are being invited from the interested candidates for 1817 vacancies available with DRDO across the profile of Multi Tasking Officer.

The online application process for DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Recruitment started on 23rd December 2019 and will be ending on 23rd January 2020. So, the candidates must try and complete their applications under DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Recruitment as soon as possible.

The dates for the DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam will be announced later on, but it is time for candidates to start their preparations. In order to prepare for the DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam, it is important to first understand the examination pattern and syllabus for DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for DRDO CEPTAM | DRDO Recruitment 2019

DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam: Tier 1 Exam

This will be an objective paper with Multiple Choice Type Questions.

Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, and there is no negative marking.

The examination medium will be Hindi and English.

The marks can be normalised as per the requirements.

The minimum qualifying marks for the exam are 40% and 35% for SC and ST candidates.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. There will be 20 minutes extra for candidates with disability/

Only those candidates who will qualify the Tier 1 Exam will be shortlisted for the Tier-2 exam. In the ratio of 1:10 wherein, 10 candidates will be shortlisted for 1 vacancy.

S. No. Subjects Questions 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability 35 2 Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Ability 35 3 General Awareness 30

DRDO CEPTAM 2020 MTS Exam: Tier 2 Exam

This will be an objective paper with Multiple Choice Type Questions.

Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, and there is no negative marking.

The examination medium will be Hindi and English.

The marks can be normalized as per the requirements.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. There will be 20 minutes extra for candidates with disability/

Candidates who will clear the Tier 2 Exam will have to undergo the document verification process at the concerned laboratory or establishment at the time of joining.

S. No. Subjects Questions 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability 35 2 Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Ability 35 3 General Awareness 30

<noscript><iframe title="DRDO MTS Syllabus 2019, Job Profile, Salary & Exam Pattern | DRDO Strategy & Preparation Tips" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1oHCBlmA0dg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More