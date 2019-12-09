CBSE 2020 Class 10 Maths Sample Paper, Check here for Exam Paper Pattern and Important Tips

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently gearing up for the organisation of the 2020 board exams for classes 10 and 12.

CBSE takes the responsibility of conducting the board exams for affiliated schools throughout India. It must be noted that besides the organisation of the exams, CBSE also prepares the educational curriculum and undertakes the evaluation of the answer scripts.

For students who are preparing for the CBSE board examinations, must keep in mind that for any exam, they must stick to the syllabus. The syllabus can be easily downloaded from any website online or be available in several books.

One of the most important exams in CBSE is that of Mathematics. Maths and English marks are considered to be compulsory while evaluating the percentage of the student.

These marks also hold a lot of value in the long-term scenario. Thus, students should extra emphasis on Mathematics preparation. One of the most important things to refer to while preparing for class 10 CBSE mathematics is the sample question papers.

The simple question papers are the exact representation of the final question paper in terms of the marking scheme, paper pattern and types of questions.

It is therefore important to practice using the sample question papers. In order to download the official sample question paper for mathematics and its marking scheme, students can follow the steps as given below –

Step-1: Visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education, which is http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

Step-2: Click on the Publications tab on the homepage. A drop-down menu will open up.

Step-3: Then select the 'Books and Support material' option.

Step-4: A new page will open up. On this page, click on the 'Sample Question Paper.' Another drop-down menu will open up.

Step-5: Selection the 'SQP 2019-2020' option and then click on 'class X.'

Step-6: A new page will open up containing the links of all the subjects' question papers and marking scheme.

Step-7: Selecting the link near Mathematics Standard/ Mathematics Basic.

Step-8: The sample paper will be downloaded in a PDF format.

The CBSE class 10 maths paper will comprise of a total of four sections. These are as follows –

Section A: 20 objective questions of 1 mark each Section B: 6 very short answer type questions of 2 marks each. Section C: 8 short answer type questions of 3 marks each. Section D: 6 long answer type questions of 4 marks each.

Students will also be provided with internal choices in all the sections. For the first two sections, students will be provided 2 questions each as internal choices while for the last two sections, students will be provided 3 questions each as internal choices.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – CBSE 2020 Class 10 Maths Sample Paper

Question: When is the CBSE 2020 class X mathematics exam?

Answer: The date sheet for CBSE 2020 is yet to be released. Last year, the exam was conducted on 7th March 2019.

Question: What are the total marks for the exam?

Answer: CBSE Class 10 Mathematics examination is conducted for a total of 80 marks. 20 marks will be added through projects or internals.

Question: Is the sample paper enough for mathematics exam preparation?

Answer: No. The sample paper is only one of the reference material. Students must be thorough with all the chapters.

Question: What is the official website URL for CBSE?

Answer: This official website for CBSE is http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

