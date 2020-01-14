IIM Interview: Important Documents need to carry and Tips to crack IIM Personal Interview

Heartfelt congratulations to all of you who are going to attend an IIM interview. You are now one step closer to confirming your name on the final list of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

The WAT-PI rounds are the final and most crucial stage of the admission process as they carry 60% and above weightage for your selection. This is also the day when all your documents are verified. The verification of documents is also very important as one missing document can make you ineligible for admission.

For a critical stage as this, you need to make sure that you are carrying everything that your IIM call letter has listed.

Things to carry for an IIM interview

Document Verification is the first thing that happens when you reach for an IIM interview. Carry all the documents in a leather folder.

Keep the following documents with you on the Personal Interview day:

Original and photocopies (one or two) of your 10th,12th and undergraduate degree’s result

Professional Qualification (if any)

CAT Exam Scorecard Print out (preferably colour)

Valid Caste Certificate (Original and Photocopy)

Certificates of your achievements (co-curricular and extra-curricular), scholarships mentioned in the IIM form before attending WAT-PI

Work Experience Certificate and proofs to support your claims like Joining Letter, Salary Slip

Form filled for the particular IIM

Resume

Original Identity Card issued by government (Aadhar/ Voter Id/ PAN Card/Passport/ College Id Card)

Samples of your hobbies (if there are any) like Articles written by you or Paintings

Optional- Passport size photographs

The IIM will not allow you to appear for WAT-PI if you don’t carry these documents with you.

Even though the scrutiny of the documents varies for all IIMs, it is safe to carry the aforementioned documents to be on the safe side. Keep one or two photocopies of all the documents in a separate file. Also, carry a pen.

Take a print out of the digital proof of your achievements (if any).

Tips for an IIM Personal Interview

Smile- Always sport a smile while answering the questions. Be as polite as you can with your responses. Be Confident- It is natural to be a little bit scared on the interview day. However, do not reflect this in your behaviour. Even if you do not know any answer, be confident to say ‘I don’t know’ instead of cooking up a story Re-read your undergraduate subjects- The questions of IIM interview are mostly centred on your undergraduate subjects and topics, especially if you are a recent graduate. Go through the important topics of the subjects while preparing for the interview. Know about your Company- If you are a candidate with sufficient work experience, the panellists will ask work-related questions. It is important to have a decent amount of knowledge of the company and your job profile. Why MBA- Do not prepare or copy the answer to this question from a website. Write your version which explains your ambitions and goals related to MBA. Strengths and Weaknesses- Asking a candidate about his/her strengths and weaknesses is a common but crucial question of IIM interview. Prepare for this question by listing down your strengths and weaknesses in a page. Read Current Affairs- The IIM panellists also expects you to know some facts. You should be aware of what is happening in your surroundings. Read newspapers every day and jot down the important national and international events.

All the best!

